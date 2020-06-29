All apartments in Centennial
Last updated February 28 2020

7156 S Vine Cir E

7156 South Vine Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

7156 South Vine Circle East, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious three bedroom, two and half bathroom, multi-level townhome with two car garage and fenced in yard. Located in the friendly Glenn Oaks Neighborhood and Littleton 6 School District, you’ll be close to great schools, South Glenn shopping, dining, and entertainment. The outdoor space requires little to no maintenance with a great deck perfect for entertaining or cooking out. The large two car garage has no shortage of storage as well. Inside, on the main level, is the living, dining, kitchen, half bath, and front room which can be used for whatever you need. In the basement is another open space along with the laundry. On the upper level you’ll find all three bedrooms- one master with an en suite, two bedrooms, full sized hall bath, and many linen closets. The Glenn Oaks neighborhood also features a community pool!

Property is available 3/1/20. Security is same as rent. Pets allowed, pet deposit is $300 for first pet and $200 for any additional. Trash included in HOA, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Lease terms may affect rent. Please call for additional information or to schedule a tour of the property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

