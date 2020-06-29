7156 S Vine Cir E

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Spacious three bedroom, two and half bathroom, multi-level townhome with two car garage and fenced in yard. Located in the friendly Glenn Oaks Neighborhood and Littleton 6 School District, you’ll be close to great schools, South Glenn shopping, dining, and entertainment. The outdoor space requires little to no maintenance with a great deck perfect for entertaining or cooking out. The large two car garage has no shortage of storage as well. Inside, on the main level, is the living, dining, kitchen, half bath, and front room which can be used for whatever you need. In the basement is another open space along with the laundry. On the upper level you’ll find all three bedrooms- one master with an en suite, two bedrooms, full sized hall bath, and many linen closets. The Glenn Oaks neighborhood also features a community pool!



Property is available 3/1/20. Security is same as rent. Pets allowed, pet deposit is $300 for first pet and $200 for any additional. Trash included in HOA, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Lease terms may affect rent. Please call for additional information or to schedule a tour of the property!