7076 S Knolls Way

****Available October 18th****



You do not want to miss out on this spacious 3 bed & 1.5 bath townhouse in Centennial!



Features:

-BRAND NEW Carpets

-Appliances: refrigerator, new dishwasher, range/stove/oven, microwave and washer/dryer HOOKUPS

-Attached 2 car garage

-AC Unit



Owner will consider pets with $350 pet deposit and $25 monthly pet rent.



NO Section 8



For more information or to start the application process, please visit our website at www.newagere.com



For showings please contact Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529, dillon@newagere.com



We process paid applications in the order they are received.