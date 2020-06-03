All apartments in Centennial
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7076 S Knolls Way

7076 South Knolls Way · No Longer Available
Location

7076 South Knolls Way, Centennial, CO 80122
The Knolls

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
****Available October 18th****

You do not want to miss out on this spacious 3 bed & 1.5 bath townhouse in Centennial!

Features:
-BRAND NEW Carpets
-Appliances: refrigerator, new dishwasher, range/stove/oven, microwave and washer/dryer HOOKUPS
-Attached 2 car garage
-AC Unit

Owner will consider pets with $350 pet deposit and $25 monthly pet rent.

NO Section 8

For more information or to start the application process, please visit our website at www.newagere.com

For showings please contact Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529, dillon@newagere.com

We process paid applications in the order they are received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7076 S Knolls Way have any available units?
7076 S Knolls Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7076 S Knolls Way have?
Some of 7076 S Knolls Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7076 S Knolls Way currently offering any rent specials?
7076 S Knolls Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7076 S Knolls Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7076 S Knolls Way is pet friendly.
Does 7076 S Knolls Way offer parking?
Yes, 7076 S Knolls Way does offer parking.
Does 7076 S Knolls Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7076 S Knolls Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7076 S Knolls Way have a pool?
No, 7076 S Knolls Way does not have a pool.
Does 7076 S Knolls Way have accessible units?
No, 7076 S Knolls Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7076 S Knolls Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7076 S Knolls Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7076 S Knolls Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7076 S Knolls Way has units with air conditioning.
