All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 6941 S Knolls Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
6941 S Knolls Way
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

6941 S Knolls Way

6941 South Knolls Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6941 South Knolls Way, Centennial, CO 80122
The Knolls

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Bright, spacious townhouse near Southglenn. - Property Id: 177068

Charming three bedroom townhouse for rent in quiet and mature Knolls Townhomes community. Conveniently located near the Streets of Southglenn and Cherry Knolls Park. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse is available now. Open, bright and sunny living room. Private , sunny patio off of dining room/kitchen. Two car detached garage with extra storage area. Bright and sunny south facing unit. All new flooring and paint.
Community pool and club house. -Walking distance to Streets of Southglenn -Across the street from Big Dry Creek Trail and Cherry Knolls Park and playground -Littleton School District; Walk to Sandburg Elementary or Arapahoe High.

*NO SMOKING*
-Small dog ok with additional rent and deposit
-Water, Trash and Sewage paid
-Washer/Dryer hook-ups

Please call 720-341-4413 to set up a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/177068p
Property Id 177068

(RLNE5316202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6941 S Knolls Way have any available units?
6941 S Knolls Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6941 S Knolls Way have?
Some of 6941 S Knolls Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6941 S Knolls Way currently offering any rent specials?
6941 S Knolls Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6941 S Knolls Way pet-friendly?
No, 6941 S Knolls Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 6941 S Knolls Way offer parking?
Yes, 6941 S Knolls Way offers parking.
Does 6941 S Knolls Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6941 S Knolls Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6941 S Knolls Way have a pool?
Yes, 6941 S Knolls Way has a pool.
Does 6941 S Knolls Way have accessible units?
No, 6941 S Knolls Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6941 S Knolls Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6941 S Knolls Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6941 S Knolls Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6941 S Knolls Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with PoolCentennial Dog Friendly Apartments
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs