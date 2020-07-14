6941 S Knolls Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Bright, spacious townhouse near Southglenn. - Property Id: 177068



Charming three bedroom townhouse for rent in quiet and mature Knolls Townhomes community. Conveniently located near the Streets of Southglenn and Cherry Knolls Park. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse is available now. Open, bright and sunny living room. Private , sunny patio off of dining room/kitchen. Two car detached garage with extra storage area. Bright and sunny south facing unit. All new flooring and paint.

Community pool and club house. -Walking distance to Streets of Southglenn -Across the street from Big Dry Creek Trail and Cherry Knolls Park and playground -Littleton School District; Walk to Sandburg Elementary or Arapahoe High.



*NO SMOKING*

-Small dog ok with additional rent and deposit

-Water, Trash and Sewage paid

-Washer/Dryer hook-ups



Please call 720-341-4413 to set up a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/177068p

Property Id 177068



(RLNE5316202)