6760 S Downing Circle West

Spacious Home In South Central Denver! - Welcome to SouthGlenn! This spacious, 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms split-level home offers over 1860 square feet, extensive hardwood floors on the top two levels and large picture window in the living room. Short drive to parks, churches, SouthGlenn Country Club, C-470, and shopping and dining at the Streets of SouthGlenn!



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee



Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



Please contact Jonathan for your showing today at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



This home is professionally marketed and by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2924382)