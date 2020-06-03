All apartments in Centennial
6760 S Downing Circle West
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:25 PM

6760 South Downing Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

6760 South Downing Circle West, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

Spacious Home In South Central Denver! - Welcome to SouthGlenn! This spacious, 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms split-level home offers over 1860 square feet, extensive hardwood floors on the top two levels and large picture window in the living room. Short drive to parks, churches, SouthGlenn Country Club, C-470, and shopping and dining at the Streets of SouthGlenn!

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

Please contact Jonathan for your showing today at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2924382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6760 S Downing Circle West have any available units?
6760 S Downing Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 6760 S Downing Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
6760 S Downing Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6760 S Downing Circle West pet-friendly?
No, 6760 S Downing Circle West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 6760 S Downing Circle West offer parking?
No, 6760 S Downing Circle West does not offer parking.
Does 6760 S Downing Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6760 S Downing Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6760 S Downing Circle West have a pool?
No, 6760 S Downing Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 6760 S Downing Circle West have accessible units?
No, 6760 S Downing Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 6760 S Downing Circle West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6760 S Downing Circle West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6760 S Downing Circle West have units with air conditioning?
No, 6760 S Downing Circle West does not have units with air conditioning.
