Centennial, CO
6740 S Grant St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

6740 S Grant St

6740 South Grant Street · No Longer Available
Centennial
Southglenn
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6740 South Grant Street, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9815ebf0ac ---- Large Unique 32 Home with a Luscious Backyard. Walk into a home that reminds you of a cabin! Main living area features a fireplace with lots of wood accents. The kitchen is updated and bright. Lots of windows! Head down the hall to 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs, you'll find plenty of open living space including 2 bonus rooms and a bathroom. The large backyard is beautiful and features fruit trees! Central location with access to Highway 85, S University Blvd, and Highway 470! Pets are allowed at the owner's discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: http://www.coloradorpm.com/tenant-frequently-asked-questions/ This property is a Non Smoking property. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 &ndash; 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the &ldquo;Available Properties&rdquo; tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ColoradoRPM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. All photos are of the actual property unless noted are only representative of the size and space of the interior. Applicants must view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property is acceptable to their needs and wants. No properties will be rented "sight unseen". We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 1 Car Carport Blinds Central A/C Finished Basement Forced Air Gas Stove Gas Water Heater Private Yard Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6740 S Grant St have any available units?
6740 S Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6740 S Grant St have?
Some of 6740 S Grant St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6740 S Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
6740 S Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6740 S Grant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6740 S Grant St is pet friendly.
Does 6740 S Grant St offer parking?
Yes, 6740 S Grant St offers parking.
Does 6740 S Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6740 S Grant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6740 S Grant St have a pool?
No, 6740 S Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 6740 S Grant St have accessible units?
Yes, 6740 S Grant St has accessible units.
Does 6740 S Grant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6740 S Grant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6740 S Grant St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6740 S Grant St has units with air conditioning.

