Centennial, CO
6440 S Xanadu Way
Last updated June 25 2020 at 5:40 PM

6440 S Xanadu Way

6440 S Xanadu Way · No Longer Available
Location

6440 S Xanadu Way, Centennial, CO 80111

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
This gorgeous 3 bed/ 2.5 bath end unit townhouse in the Villages at Centennial features an open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, spacious dining and living room with balcony and powder bath. The gourmet kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash, island, newer appliances and pantry. The upstairs boasts a master bedroom with its own private balcony, 3/4 bath (shower only, no tub) and dual closets. Down the hall you'll find two spacious bedrooms that share a full size bathroom. Enjoy the convenience of an upstairs laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. This home also includes an unfinished basement and a 2 car attached garage. Award winning Cherry Creek Schools. Walking distance to Centennial Central Park and amphitheater. Easy access to Light Rail, DTC and I-25. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6440 S Xanadu Way have any available units?
6440 S Xanadu Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6440 S Xanadu Way have?
Some of 6440 S Xanadu Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6440 S Xanadu Way currently offering any rent specials?
6440 S Xanadu Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440 S Xanadu Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6440 S Xanadu Way is pet friendly.
Does 6440 S Xanadu Way offer parking?
Yes, 6440 S Xanadu Way offers parking.
Does 6440 S Xanadu Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6440 S Xanadu Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440 S Xanadu Way have a pool?
No, 6440 S Xanadu Way does not have a pool.
Does 6440 S Xanadu Way have accessible units?
No, 6440 S Xanadu Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6440 S Xanadu Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6440 S Xanadu Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6440 S Xanadu Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6440 S Xanadu Way does not have units with air conditioning.
