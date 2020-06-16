6440 S Xanadu Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

This gorgeous 3 bed/ 2.5 bath end unit townhouse in the Villages at Centennial features an open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, spacious dining and living room with balcony and powder bath. The gourmet kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash, island, newer appliances and pantry. The upstairs boasts a master bedroom with its own private balcony, 3/4 bath (shower only, no tub) and dual closets. Down the hall you'll find two spacious bedrooms that share a full size bathroom. Enjoy the convenience of an upstairs laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. This home also includes an unfinished basement and a 2 car attached garage. Award winning Cherry Creek Schools. Walking distance to Centennial Central Park and amphitheater. Easy access to Light Rail, DTC and I-25. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990