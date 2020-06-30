Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated

BEAUTIFUL Refreshed 4bd, 4ba in Centennial - 6341 S. Ash Court

Centennial, CO 80121



Refreshed four-bedroom, four bathroom home with attached two car garage.

4 bedroom 4 Bathroom, 2700 sqft

Main floor is light and bright. Hardwood Floors, new carpet, gorgeous stone fireplace, and Cathedral Ceilings! The Large master suite has remodeled bath with well organized oversized closet.

Fabulous Yard with covered deck. The amazing outdoor space is perfect for entertaining, playing children, or romping pets.

The cozy 800 sqft basement has new carpet, a bathroom, washer and dryer hook ups..

The huge 2-car garage has a work shop space.



Excellent-Rated Schools.



Located near Shops at Southglenn, Close to Walking Trails, Goodson Parks and Rec, Littleton, North of County Line and just West of South Broadway, youll have access to a excellent dining options, shopping, parks to wander, and schools (Littleton 6 District).



This home is absolutely beautiful



Available for move in Now.

Security deposit is $2500.

Pets considered

Pet deposit is $100 for first pet, $100 for any additional.

Pet rent is $50 monthly per pet

Utilities not included.

Lease terms may affect rental rate.

Please text or call Janel for more information or schedule a showing 720-610-7118



