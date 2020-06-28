All apartments in Centennial
Last updated September 30 2019 at 4:42 PM

5952 S Malta St

5952 South Malta Street · No Longer Available
Location

5952 South Malta Street, Centennial, CO 80015
Parkborough

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
This is a newly updated home in award winning Cherry Creek school district! This beautiful home will impress with luxury vinyl flooring, new carpet, new interior and exterior paint, huge fenced yard with deck and 1-car garage. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen with new granite countertops, new cabinets and new stainless steel appliances. The split floor plan features 2 bedrooms and a newly remodeled full bathroom on the upper level. The lower level offers a 3rd bedroom and an additional newly remodeled 3/4 bathroom. Relax in the spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace. There's additional space with a built-in desk and shelves to use for studying or as an in home office. This home includes washer dryer hookups and offers a swamp cooler to keep you cool. Easy access to shopping, parks and restaurants, golf courses and 470. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5952 S Malta St have any available units?
5952 S Malta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5952 S Malta St have?
Some of 5952 S Malta St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5952 S Malta St currently offering any rent specials?
5952 S Malta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5952 S Malta St pet-friendly?
No, 5952 S Malta St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 5952 S Malta St offer parking?
Yes, 5952 S Malta St offers parking.
Does 5952 S Malta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5952 S Malta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5952 S Malta St have a pool?
No, 5952 S Malta St does not have a pool.
Does 5952 S Malta St have accessible units?
No, 5952 S Malta St does not have accessible units.
Does 5952 S Malta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5952 S Malta St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5952 S Malta St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5952 S Malta St does not have units with air conditioning.
