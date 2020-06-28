5952 S Malta St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

This is a newly updated home in award winning Cherry Creek school district! This beautiful home will impress with luxury vinyl flooring, new carpet, new interior and exterior paint, huge fenced yard with deck and 1-car garage. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen with new granite countertops, new cabinets and new stainless steel appliances. The split floor plan features 2 bedrooms and a newly remodeled full bathroom on the upper level. The lower level offers a 3rd bedroom and an additional newly remodeled 3/4 bathroom. Relax in the spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace. There's additional space with a built-in desk and shelves to use for studying or as an in home office. This home includes washer dryer hookups and offers a swamp cooler to keep you cool. Easy access to shopping, parks and restaurants, golf courses and 470. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com