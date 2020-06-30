All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 5774 S Killarney Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
5774 S Killarney Way
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:42 PM

5774 S Killarney Way

5774 South Killarney Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5774 South Killarney Way, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely four bedroom plus study thee and one half bathroom four level with finished basement. Granite counter-tops in kitchen, gas stove, bottom freezer fridge, and tile floor in the kitchen. Lovely remodeled bathrooms. A three quarter bath located in the finished basement. Vaulted ceilings add to the atmosphere of the home. Wall to wall fireplace in the family room and additional cabinets between the family room and the powder room. Large deck in the back. Swimming pool in the area. For more information please call Heatstone Properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103 Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers. No cats. One small dog ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5774 S Killarney Way have any available units?
5774 S Killarney Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5774 S Killarney Way have?
Some of 5774 S Killarney Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5774 S Killarney Way currently offering any rent specials?
5774 S Killarney Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5774 S Killarney Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5774 S Killarney Way is pet friendly.
Does 5774 S Killarney Way offer parking?
No, 5774 S Killarney Way does not offer parking.
Does 5774 S Killarney Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5774 S Killarney Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5774 S Killarney Way have a pool?
Yes, 5774 S Killarney Way has a pool.
Does 5774 S Killarney Way have accessible units?
No, 5774 S Killarney Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5774 S Killarney Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5774 S Killarney Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5774 S Killarney Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5774 S Killarney Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs