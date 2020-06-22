5743 South Telluride Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 5 Bed 4 bath home located in the very desirable "Hills at Piney Creek' has everything a family would want, from its 5 piece master bath to its updated kitchen with beautiful granite. This home has a fully finished walkout basement, is close to the pool and has hardwood flooring throughout. Updated everything. This one wont last long.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $5,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.