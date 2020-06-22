All apartments in Centennial
5743 South Telluride Way
5743 South Telluride Way

5743 South Telluride Way · No Longer Available
Location

5743 South Telluride Way, Centennial, CO 80015
Piney Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 5 Bed 4 bath home located in the very desirable "Hills at Piney Creek' has everything a family would want, from its 5 piece master bath to its updated kitchen with beautiful granite. This home has a fully finished walkout basement, is close to the pool and has hardwood flooring throughout. Updated everything. This one wont last long.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $5,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5743 South Telluride Way have any available units?
5743 South Telluride Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5743 South Telluride Way have?
Some of 5743 South Telluride Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5743 South Telluride Way currently offering any rent specials?
5743 South Telluride Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5743 South Telluride Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5743 South Telluride Way is pet friendly.
Does 5743 South Telluride Way offer parking?
No, 5743 South Telluride Way does not offer parking.
Does 5743 South Telluride Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5743 South Telluride Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5743 South Telluride Way have a pool?
Yes, 5743 South Telluride Way has a pool.
Does 5743 South Telluride Way have accessible units?
No, 5743 South Telluride Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5743 South Telluride Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5743 South Telluride Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5743 South Telluride Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5743 South Telluride Way does not have units with air conditioning.
