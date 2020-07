Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to Move In Updated Tri-Level 3 Bedroom in Parkborough - You must see this home! Everything is updated! The large family room has vaulted ceilings with a fan. Updated kitchen looks out into the dining area. On the upper level, the master bedroom has a wall of closet and vaulted ceiling with a ceiling fan. There is another spacious bedroom on this level with a large walk-in closet. There is also a full bathroom on the upper level as well. Extra living space on the lower level in the family room. The third bedroom is also on the lower level and the second bedroom is also on this level. The large two car garage has plenty of space for your vehicles. The large backyard is beautiful and has a storage shed. No Pets Please. Please call for a showing today - Stuart @ 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



Minimum credit score required is 650.



No Pets Allowed



