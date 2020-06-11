All apartments in Centennial
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

5645 S Malta St

5645 South Malta Street · No Longer Available
Location

5645 South Malta Street, Centennial, CO 80015
Parkborough

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3Bd/2Bath home in Parkborough available June 1! Many upgrades with new roof, furnace, water heater, windows, granite in the kitchen and overall very nice home. It has a one car garage, fenced back yard, cul-de-sac and set on almost a quarter acre lot! Flexible lease term up to one year. Owner considering a short term lease 6-9 months. Small dog negotiable with pet rent and nonrefundable fee with strict guidelines and no aggressive breeds. Call Pam 270-201-2727. Apply on-line at rentdenvernow.com, all adults 18 and over @ $50.00 app. fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5645 S Malta St have any available units?
5645 S Malta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5645 S Malta St have?
Some of 5645 S Malta St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5645 S Malta St currently offering any rent specials?
5645 S Malta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5645 S Malta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5645 S Malta St is pet friendly.
Does 5645 S Malta St offer parking?
Yes, 5645 S Malta St offers parking.
Does 5645 S Malta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5645 S Malta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5645 S Malta St have a pool?
No, 5645 S Malta St does not have a pool.
Does 5645 S Malta St have accessible units?
No, 5645 S Malta St does not have accessible units.
Does 5645 S Malta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5645 S Malta St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5645 S Malta St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5645 S Malta St has units with air conditioning.
