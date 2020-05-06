All apartments in Centennial
5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902
5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902

5555 East Briarwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5555 East Briarwood Avenue, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Great town home available on Briarwood!!! - Do you want a great townhouse close to DTC and South Glen?
Come check out this fabulous 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. Enjoy a cup of coffee and the Colorado sunrise on your very own front porch! Take advantage of the lines of sight with the homes open concept kitchen and ample counter space. Your new living room has custom built ins and a cozy fire place to keep you warm. You will find a huge master bedroom, which comes with a desirable walk in closet and a master bathroom with a garden tub! All the bedrooms in this home boast vaulted ceilings and plenty of room to spread out. Don't worry about brushing off your cars this winter, keep them safe from the elements in your very own 2 car garage! The community comes with tons of amenities making your new community, super fun and friendly! It is less then 5 minutes to DTC and 5 minutes to the Streets of South Glen, making it's location ideal.

Don't wait! Call us for a showing today!

Additional Lease Terms:
*6 month or 18 month lease
*Tenant pays Gas and Electricity
*Deposit Required at Lease Signing
*Must be able to pass credit and background check

(RLNE4418448)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 have any available units?
5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 have?
Some of 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 currently offering any rent specials?
5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 pet-friendly?
No, 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 offer parking?
Yes, 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 offers parking.
Does 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 have a pool?
No, 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 does not have a pool.
Does 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 have accessible units?
No, 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 does not have accessible units.
Does 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
