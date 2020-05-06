5555 E. Briarwood Ave. #1902

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great town home available on Briarwood!!! - Do you want a great townhouse close to DTC and South Glen?

Come check out this fabulous 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. Enjoy a cup of coffee and the Colorado sunrise on your very own front porch! Take advantage of the lines of sight with the homes open concept kitchen and ample counter space. Your new living room has custom built ins and a cozy fire place to keep you warm. You will find a huge master bedroom, which comes with a desirable walk in closet and a master bathroom with a garden tub! All the bedrooms in this home boast vaulted ceilings and plenty of room to spread out. Don't worry about brushing off your cars this winter, keep them safe from the elements in your very own 2 car garage! The community comes with tons of amenities making your new community, super fun and friendly! It is less then 5 minutes to DTC and 5 minutes to the Streets of South Glen, making it's location ideal.



Don't wait! Call us for a showing today!



Additional Lease Terms:

*6 month or 18 month lease

*Tenant pays Gas and Electricity

*Deposit Required at Lease Signing

*Must be able to pass credit and background check



(RLNE4418448)