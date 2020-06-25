Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5542 S. Zeno Court Available 05/11/19 Beautiful large 4+ bedroom home in Centennial - 5542 S. Zeno Court is a spacious home located in the Smokey Hill neighborhood and is within the Cherry Creek School District.



The main level features an open layout with formal living, dining, family room with vaulted ceilings. Nice size kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, pantry, and lots of cabinet space. The lower level features and additional family room with a gas fireplace, ceiling fan, 1/2 bathroom with washer & dryer hookups.

The upper level features 1 full guest bath, master bedroom with 3/4 master bathroom and 2 nice size guest bedrooms. New paint Through out main level.The finished basement includes 1 bedroom with large closet and an office/study room.

Large fenced backyard w/deck great for entertaining, sprinkler system, 2 car attached garage and central air/heat,



Rent $2,095.00 and $1,800.00 deposit (wac), $40 application fee per person age18+ of age, 12 month lease term.

Must gross 3 x's the amount of rent. Please no evictions!

Pet friendly, $50.00 additional in rent per month and $100.00 extra deposit. The tenant must pick up after their pet.



To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.



