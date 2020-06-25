All apartments in Centennial
Location

5542 S Zeno Court, Centennial, CO 80015
Smoky Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5542 S. Zeno Court Available 05/11/19 Beautiful large 4+ bedroom home in Centennial - 5542 S. Zeno Court is a spacious home located in the Smokey Hill neighborhood and is within the Cherry Creek School District.

The main level features an open layout with formal living, dining, family room with vaulted ceilings. Nice size kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, pantry, and lots of cabinet space. The lower level features and additional family room with a gas fireplace, ceiling fan, 1/2 bathroom with washer & dryer hookups.
The upper level features 1 full guest bath, master bedroom with 3/4 master bathroom and 2 nice size guest bedrooms. New paint Through out main level.The finished basement includes 1 bedroom with large closet and an office/study room.
Large fenced backyard w/deck great for entertaining, sprinkler system, 2 car attached garage and central air/heat,

Rent $2,095.00 and $1,800.00 deposit (wac), $40 application fee per person age18+ of age, 12 month lease term.
Must gross 3 x's the amount of rent. Please no evictions!
Pet friendly, $50.00 additional in rent per month and $100.00 extra deposit. The tenant must pick up after their pet.

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.
For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.

(RLNE4850717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5542 S. Zeno Court have any available units?
5542 S. Zeno Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5542 S. Zeno Court have?
Some of 5542 S. Zeno Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5542 S. Zeno Court currently offering any rent specials?
5542 S. Zeno Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 S. Zeno Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5542 S. Zeno Court is pet friendly.
Does 5542 S. Zeno Court offer parking?
Yes, 5542 S. Zeno Court offers parking.
Does 5542 S. Zeno Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5542 S. Zeno Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 S. Zeno Court have a pool?
No, 5542 S. Zeno Court does not have a pool.
Does 5542 S. Zeno Court have accessible units?
No, 5542 S. Zeno Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5542 S. Zeno Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5542 S. Zeno Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5542 S. Zeno Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5542 S. Zeno Court has units with air conditioning.
