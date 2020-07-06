5417 South Jericho Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated walk in closets pool

Charming 4BD, 2.5BA Centennial home in Park View! Up to 2 small to medium-sized dogs under 60 pounds okay, but sorry no cats. SHORT-TERM LEASE available. Or rent thru the summer of 2021! - Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: my.matterport.com/show/?m=PX1tZkKKham -



The main floor offers a combined living and dining room, open kitchen, family room with a gas fireplace, a powder room and laundry room that includes the clothes washer and dryer! All 4 bedrooms are upstairs including the master with a walk-in closet, plus a recently remodeled 5-piece bath! Fenced-in backyard with a large deck that makes for great outdoor entertaining! Walking distance to all three Cherry Creek schools, seasonal community pool, and the amazing park! Close to shopping, public library, Buckley AFB, and so much more! Rent includes use of the seasonal community pool, and trash service!



Professionally managed by Home Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, please visit Homerealtyllc.com/rentals.



* No smoking or marijuana

* No cats

* Two small to medium-sized dogs (under 60 pounds each) may be considered. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is: $35/month per pet. Pet application @ "app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE"

* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

* Non-refundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent

* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants

* All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.