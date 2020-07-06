All apartments in Centennial
5417 South Jericho Street

5417 South Jericho Street · No Longer Available
Location

5417 South Jericho Street, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4BD, 2.5BA Centennial home in Park View! Up to 2 small to medium-sized dogs under 60 pounds okay, but sorry no cats. SHORT-TERM LEASE available. Or rent thru the summer of 2021! - Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: my.matterport.com/show/?m=PX1tZkKKham -

The main floor offers a combined living and dining room, open kitchen, family room with a gas fireplace, a powder room and laundry room that includes the clothes washer and dryer! All 4 bedrooms are upstairs including the master with a walk-in closet, plus a recently remodeled 5-piece bath! Fenced-in backyard with a large deck that makes for great outdoor entertaining! Walking distance to all three Cherry Creek schools, seasonal community pool, and the amazing park! Close to shopping, public library, Buckley AFB, and so much more! Rent includes use of the seasonal community pool, and trash service!

Professionally managed by Home Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, please visit Homerealtyllc.com/rentals.

* No smoking or marijuana
* No cats
* Two small to medium-sized dogs (under 60 pounds each) may be considered. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is: $35/month per pet. Pet application @ "app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE"
* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
* Non-refundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent
* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants
* All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 South Jericho Street have any available units?
5417 South Jericho Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5417 South Jericho Street have?
Some of 5417 South Jericho Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 South Jericho Street currently offering any rent specials?
5417 South Jericho Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 South Jericho Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5417 South Jericho Street is pet friendly.
Does 5417 South Jericho Street offer parking?
No, 5417 South Jericho Street does not offer parking.
Does 5417 South Jericho Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5417 South Jericho Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 South Jericho Street have a pool?
Yes, 5417 South Jericho Street has a pool.
Does 5417 South Jericho Street have accessible units?
No, 5417 South Jericho Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 South Jericho Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5417 South Jericho Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5417 South Jericho Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5417 South Jericho Street does not have units with air conditioning.

