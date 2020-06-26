5413 S Danube Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful two-story home has an open floor plan, front covered patio, new carpet. Main-level bathroom and washroom combo. Enjoy the main floor family room and dining room, with a oversized deck outside. The kitchen and living features hardwood floors, new appliances and kitchen nook. The upper-level has 4 bedrooms, including an oversized master bedroom with a master bath. The 5th and conforming bedroom is in the basement



LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.



(RLNE4931867)