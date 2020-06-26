All apartments in Centennial
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:19 AM

5413 S Danube Way

5413 South Danube Way · No Longer Available
Location

5413 South Danube Way, Centennial, CO 80015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful two-story home has an open floor plan, front covered patio, new carpet. Main-level bathroom and washroom combo. Enjoy the main floor family room and dining room, with a oversized deck outside. The kitchen and living features hardwood floors, new appliances and kitchen nook. The upper-level has 4 bedrooms, including an oversized master bedroom with a master bath. The 5th and conforming bedroom is in the basement

LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.

(RLNE4931867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 S Danube Way have any available units?
5413 S Danube Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5413 S Danube Way have?
Some of 5413 S Danube Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5413 S Danube Way currently offering any rent specials?
5413 S Danube Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 S Danube Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5413 S Danube Way is pet friendly.
Does 5413 S Danube Way offer parking?
Yes, 5413 S Danube Way offers parking.
Does 5413 S Danube Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5413 S Danube Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 S Danube Way have a pool?
No, 5413 S Danube Way does not have a pool.
Does 5413 S Danube Way have accessible units?
No, 5413 S Danube Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 S Danube Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5413 S Danube Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5413 S Danube Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5413 S Danube Way has units with air conditioning.
