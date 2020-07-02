5320 S. Jebel Street

Amenities

Huge 4 Bed Parkview Home In Cherry Creek School. (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Parkview In Centennial! Home Has Been Vacant For 30 Days And Has Had Home And Carpet Professionally Cleaned. This Huge 2400 Sq. Ft. Home Has All 4 Bedrooms Upstairs. Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Vaulted Ceilings In Family Room, And New Counter Tops And Sink In Kitchen. Up The Twisting Staircase, There is A Cat Walk Overlooking The Living Room And Kitchen. The Master Bed Is Separated From The Other Bed Rooms And Has A 5 Piece Master Bath With Tile Floors And Walk In Closet. The Other Bedrooms Are Nicely Sized And Have Access To Bathroom With Dual Sinks. Nice, Flat Backyard For Easy Maintenance And Unfinished 700 Sq. Foot Basement To Accommodate All Of Your Storage. HOA Offers Access To The Community Swimming Pool And Park. Home Feeds Into The Cherry Creek School District. Timberline Elementary, Thunder Ridge Middle And Eaglecrest High School. Qualified Applicant Will Have A Minimum Credit Score Of 640 To Apply.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Real Estate & Property Management Company.



No Cats Allowed



