Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
5320 S. Jebel Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5320 S. Jebel Street

5320 South Jebel Street · No Longer Available
Centennial
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

5320 South Jebel Street, Centennial, CO 80015
Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Huge 4 Bed Parkview Home In Cherry Creek School. (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Parkview In Centennial! Home Has Been Vacant For 30 Days And Has Had Home And Carpet Professionally Cleaned. This Huge 2400 Sq. Ft. Home Has All 4 Bedrooms Upstairs. Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Vaulted Ceilings In Family Room, And New Counter Tops And Sink In Kitchen. Up The Twisting Staircase, There is A Cat Walk Overlooking The Living Room And Kitchen. The Master Bed Is Separated From The Other Bed Rooms And Has A 5 Piece Master Bath With Tile Floors And Walk In Closet. The Other Bedrooms Are Nicely Sized And Have Access To Bathroom With Dual Sinks. Nice, Flat Backyard For Easy Maintenance And Unfinished 700 Sq. Foot Basement To Accommodate All Of Your Storage. HOA Offers Access To The Community Swimming Pool And Park. Home Feeds Into The Cherry Creek School District. Timberline Elementary, Thunder Ridge Middle And Eaglecrest High School. Qualified Applicant Will Have A Minimum Credit Score Of 640 To Apply.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Real Estate & Property Management Company.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3045997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 S. Jebel Street have any available units?
5320 S. Jebel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5320 S. Jebel Street have?
Some of 5320 S. Jebel Street's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320 S. Jebel Street currently offering any rent specials?
5320 S. Jebel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 S. Jebel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5320 S. Jebel Street is pet friendly.
Does 5320 S. Jebel Street offer parking?
No, 5320 S. Jebel Street does not offer parking.
Does 5320 S. Jebel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 S. Jebel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 S. Jebel Street have a pool?
Yes, 5320 S. Jebel Street has a pool.
Does 5320 S. Jebel Street have accessible units?
No, 5320 S. Jebel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 S. Jebel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5320 S. Jebel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5320 S. Jebel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5320 S. Jebel Street does not have units with air conditioning.

