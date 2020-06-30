All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 5284 S. Lisbon Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
5284 S. Lisbon Way
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

5284 S. Lisbon Way

5284 South Lisbon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5284 South Lisbon Way, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Parkview Meadows Tri-Level Home, 4 Bedrooms 4 Baths 2 Car Garage!!! Close to Southlands!!! - Huge tri-level home featuring 3 bedrooms plus an additional 4th non-conforming bedroom in the basement!! 2 full baths upstairs, 1/2 bath on the main floor and a 4th full bath in the basement. Large open kitchen with a dining area and pantry!! Additional formal dining room is adjacent to kitchen and living room with direct access to backyard!! Upstairs level features large Master Bedroom with private bath, walk-in closet and large vanity!! Split floor plan upstairs with 2 additional bedrooms and full bath!! Downstairs has full laundry room with additional family room with a fireplace!! Plus another level downstairs with a 4th non-conforming bedroom, full bath and living area!! Tons of storage and large closets. 2 car garage. Fenced private backyard!! This home has tons of room and will go fast!!! Please contact Stuart at (720) 697-0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to set up a showing today!!!! No section 8. Pets accepted with owner approval.

This property is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company.

(RLNE1854119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5284 S. Lisbon Way have any available units?
5284 S. Lisbon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5284 S. Lisbon Way have?
Some of 5284 S. Lisbon Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5284 S. Lisbon Way currently offering any rent specials?
5284 S. Lisbon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5284 S. Lisbon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5284 S. Lisbon Way is pet friendly.
Does 5284 S. Lisbon Way offer parking?
Yes, 5284 S. Lisbon Way offers parking.
Does 5284 S. Lisbon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5284 S. Lisbon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5284 S. Lisbon Way have a pool?
No, 5284 S. Lisbon Way does not have a pool.
Does 5284 S. Lisbon Way have accessible units?
No, 5284 S. Lisbon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5284 S. Lisbon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5284 S. Lisbon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5284 S. Lisbon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5284 S. Lisbon Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs