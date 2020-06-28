All apartments in Centennial
Centennial, CO
5261 S Yampa St
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:35 AM

5261 S Yampa St

5261 South Yampa Street · No Longer Available
Location

5261 South Yampa Street, Centennial, CO 80015
Smoky Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful remodeled home is ready for you to move in with Four Bedrooms plus Study, Three Bathrooms and it looks like new!It has all the bells and whistles including Granite Counters, SS appliances, new cabinetry and lighting. The family room has vaulted ceilings, brick/wall accent with fireplace, formal dining and living room and study on the main floor. The upper level has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and the master has a walk in closet, bath has double sinks large shower and tub with new everything. There is an unfinished basement for all your storage needs plus a two car attached garage. This home has a total of 3,677 sq. ft. with 2,624 Sq. Ft. Finished. The back yard is fenced, has a covered patio, and a children's play ground set. Cherry Creek 5 School District. Possible small dog with strict guidelines. Call or text Linda for showings at 303-994-2689. Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application. All applicants over 18 must apply at $50.00 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5261 S Yampa St have any available units?
5261 S Yampa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5261 S Yampa St have?
Some of 5261 S Yampa St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5261 S Yampa St currently offering any rent specials?
5261 S Yampa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5261 S Yampa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5261 S Yampa St is pet friendly.
Does 5261 S Yampa St offer parking?
Yes, 5261 S Yampa St offers parking.
Does 5261 S Yampa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5261 S Yampa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5261 S Yampa St have a pool?
Yes, 5261 S Yampa St has a pool.
Does 5261 S Yampa St have accessible units?
No, 5261 S Yampa St does not have accessible units.
Does 5261 S Yampa St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5261 S Yampa St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5261 S Yampa St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5261 S Yampa St has units with air conditioning.
