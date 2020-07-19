All apartments in Centennial
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

4318 S Halifax St

4318 South Halifax Street · No Longer Available
Location

4318 South Halifax Street, Centennial, CO 80015
Fox Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderfully updated and maintained 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Centennial - Free-flowing and wide-open layout on the main level with vaulted ceilings and completely updated throughout. The kitchen features granite slab countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and oak cabinetry. Expansive dining space just off the kitchen. Stunning subway tile in the kitchen and dining open to a huge lower level family room. Entertain outside with a redwood deck and a large fenced backyard.

The upper level consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite is highlighted by the completely updated master bathroom. Two additional guest bedrooms and a remodeled full bath complete the upper level. Washer / Dryer, 2-Car attached garage, unfinished basement for storage, and a south-facing lot.

Security deposit equal to one month rent

Non-Smoking Residence

Pets considered with $300 fee per pet* (*subject to change)

To register for a showing please do one of the following:

1. Text your name and the address (4318 S. Halifax St.) to 877-428-2568

2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings

3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

(RLNE5224971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4318 S Halifax St have any available units?
4318 S Halifax St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 4318 S Halifax St have?
Some of 4318 S Halifax St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4318 S Halifax St currently offering any rent specials?
4318 S Halifax St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 S Halifax St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4318 S Halifax St is pet friendly.
Does 4318 S Halifax St offer parking?
Yes, 4318 S Halifax St offers parking.
Does 4318 S Halifax St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4318 S Halifax St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 S Halifax St have a pool?
No, 4318 S Halifax St does not have a pool.
Does 4318 S Halifax St have accessible units?
No, 4318 S Halifax St does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 S Halifax St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4318 S Halifax St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4318 S Halifax St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4318 S Halifax St has units with air conditioning.
