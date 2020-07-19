Amenities

Wonderfully updated and maintained 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Centennial - Free-flowing and wide-open layout on the main level with vaulted ceilings and completely updated throughout. The kitchen features granite slab countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and oak cabinetry. Expansive dining space just off the kitchen. Stunning subway tile in the kitchen and dining open to a huge lower level family room. Entertain outside with a redwood deck and a large fenced backyard.



The upper level consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite is highlighted by the completely updated master bathroom. Two additional guest bedrooms and a remodeled full bath complete the upper level. Washer / Dryer, 2-Car attached garage, unfinished basement for storage, and a south-facing lot.



Security deposit equal to one month rent



Non-Smoking Residence



Pets considered with $300 fee per pet* (*subject to change)



To register for a showing please do one of the following:



1. Text your name and the address (4318 S. Halifax St.) to 877-428-2568



2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings



3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583



