2529 E Fremont Ct

Avail now. Cozy large town home in The Knolls. Across the street from Streets of Southglenn. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Two tone paint throughout. Central Air and Wood Burning Fireplace. Pool and tennis community. Littleton Schools. 2 story town home. Both bedrooms are upstairs with one full bath + extra vanity in master bedroom. Master bedroom has access to private balcony overlooking greenbelt. Big bedrooms. Living room with fireplace and formal dining room, kitchen with small eating space and 1/2 bath on main floor. Newer kitchen appliances. This shows beautiful. Patio off kitchen with hand crank out awning. 2 car detached garage off of patio. Fenced patio for privacy. The basement is finished with big rec room, nice big laundry room with W/D hookups and full bathroom. Wonderful community. Owner pays all HOA dues including trash, water. Tenant responsible for sewer charges billed yearly from City of Englewood. Faces greenbelt area. Close to parks, trails and the shops at Southglenn. Walking distance to all. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Outside smoking only. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. Please drive by the town house and make sure the neighborhood meets your criteria before setting up an appointment to view the inside. Please call Kevin with any questions at 303/531-5540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested so he can respond accurately.



