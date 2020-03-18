All apartments in Centennial
2529 E Fremont Ct

2529 East Fremont Court · No Longer Available
Location

2529 East Fremont Court, Centennial, CO 80122
The Knolls

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Awesome townhome 2 masters 2.5ba 2 car detached bsmt A/C FP patio Arap HS - Please view our website for more photos and to see our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
Avail now. Cozy large town home in The Knolls. Across the street from Streets of Southglenn. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Two tone paint throughout. Central Air and Wood Burning Fireplace. Pool and tennis community. Littleton Schools. 2 story town home. Both bedrooms are upstairs with one full bath + extra vanity in master bedroom. Master bedroom has access to private balcony overlooking greenbelt. Big bedrooms. Living room with fireplace and formal dining room, kitchen with small eating space and 1/2 bath on main floor. Newer kitchen appliances. This shows beautiful. Patio off kitchen with hand crank out awning. 2 car detached garage off of patio. Fenced patio for privacy. The basement is finished with big rec room, nice big laundry room with W/D hookups and full bathroom. Wonderful community. Owner pays all HOA dues including trash, water. Tenant responsible for sewer charges billed yearly from City of Englewood. Faces greenbelt area. Close to parks, trails and the shops at Southglenn. Walking distance to all. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Outside smoking only. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved. Please drive by the town house and make sure the neighborhood meets your criteria before setting up an appointment to view the inside. Please call Kevin with any questions at 303/531-5540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested so he can respond accurately.

(RLNE3805615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 E Fremont Ct have any available units?
2529 E Fremont Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 2529 E Fremont Ct have?
Some of 2529 E Fremont Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 E Fremont Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2529 E Fremont Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 E Fremont Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2529 E Fremont Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2529 E Fremont Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2529 E Fremont Ct offers parking.
Does 2529 E Fremont Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 E Fremont Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 E Fremont Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2529 E Fremont Ct has a pool.
Does 2529 E Fremont Ct have accessible units?
No, 2529 E Fremont Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 E Fremont Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2529 E Fremont Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2529 E Fremont Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2529 E Fremont Ct has units with air conditioning.
