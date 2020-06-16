All apartments in Centennial
Last updated October 6 2019 at 11:16 PM

2473 East Fremont Court

2473 East Fremont Court · No Longer Available
Location

2473 East Fremont Court, Centennial, CO 80122
The Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Updated and sunny three bedroom, two bathroom townhome in the sought-after community of The Knolls Village. Wonderful location walking distance to the popular Streets at SouthGlenn, community pool and tennis courts, 24-acre Cherry Knolls Park, Highline Canal Trail and more! The accommodating floorplan is great for entertaining. Adjoining to the living room, the adorable kitchen boasts stylish new countertops, plentiful maple cabinets, range with hood, and an accommodating breakfast nook with access to the enclosed sun room/back deck. All appliances, including the washer and dryer, remain. The living room maintains a brick fireplace with stylish mantle. Upstairs features the 3 bedrooms, spacious full bath and a lovely balcony off the Master. Downstairs you will find a large unfinished basement and laundry area. Additional storage is available in the detached two car garage. Do not miss out on this fantastic townhome in a wonderful community! Tenant to pay utilities. Pets upon Owner approval. Pet and admin fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2473 East Fremont Court have any available units?
2473 East Fremont Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 2473 East Fremont Court have?
Some of 2473 East Fremont Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2473 East Fremont Court currently offering any rent specials?
2473 East Fremont Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2473 East Fremont Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2473 East Fremont Court is pet friendly.
Does 2473 East Fremont Court offer parking?
Yes, 2473 East Fremont Court offers parking.
Does 2473 East Fremont Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2473 East Fremont Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2473 East Fremont Court have a pool?
Yes, 2473 East Fremont Court has a pool.
Does 2473 East Fremont Court have accessible units?
No, 2473 East Fremont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2473 East Fremont Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2473 East Fremont Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2473 East Fremont Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2473 East Fremont Court does not have units with air conditioning.
