2473 East Fremont Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Updated and sunny three bedroom, two bathroom townhome in the sought-after community of The Knolls Village. Wonderful location walking distance to the popular Streets at SouthGlenn, community pool and tennis courts, 24-acre Cherry Knolls Park, Highline Canal Trail and more! The accommodating floorplan is great for entertaining. Adjoining to the living room, the adorable kitchen boasts stylish new countertops, plentiful maple cabinets, range with hood, and an accommodating breakfast nook with access to the enclosed sun room/back deck. All appliances, including the washer and dryer, remain. The living room maintains a brick fireplace with stylish mantle. Upstairs features the 3 bedrooms, spacious full bath and a lovely balcony off the Master. Downstairs you will find a large unfinished basement and laundry area. Additional storage is available in the detached two car garage. Do not miss out on this fantastic townhome in a wonderful community! Tenant to pay utilities. Pets upon Owner approval. Pet and admin fees may apply.