Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:07 AM

230 E Highline Cir

230 East Highline Circle · No Longer Available
Location

230 East Highline Circle, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 1 bed and 1 bath condo unit in Centennial! It is privately owned. Minutes away from The Streets of Southglenn and downtown Littleton. Access to the Highline Canal for hiking or biking. Water, W/D, and 1 car garage included in price! There is plenty of storage available!
-$1300/month, $1,300 security deposit ($2,600 up front)
-Non-smoker
-Small pets only (under 30 pounds)
-MAX 2 pets
-$25 extra a month per pet

-If interested, please email Danielle.
E-mail: ddevereux001@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 E Highline Cir have any available units?
230 E Highline Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 230 E Highline Cir have?
Some of 230 E Highline Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 E Highline Cir currently offering any rent specials?
230 E Highline Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 E Highline Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 E Highline Cir is pet friendly.
Does 230 E Highline Cir offer parking?
Yes, 230 E Highline Cir offers parking.
Does 230 E Highline Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 E Highline Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 E Highline Cir have a pool?
No, 230 E Highline Cir does not have a pool.
Does 230 E Highline Cir have accessible units?
No, 230 E Highline Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 230 E Highline Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 E Highline Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 E Highline Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 230 E Highline Cir has units with air conditioning.

