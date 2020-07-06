230 E Highline Cir

Amenities
Spacious 1 bed and 1 bath condo unit in Centennial! It is privately owned. Minutes away from The Streets of Southglenn and downtown Littleton. Access to the Highline Canal for hiking or biking. Water, W/D, and 1 car garage included in price! There is plenty of storage available!
-$1300/month, $1,300 security deposit ($2,600 up front)
-Non-smoker
-Small pets only (under 30 pounds)
-MAX 2 pets
-$25 extra a month per pet
-If interested, please email Danielle.
E-mail: ddevereux001@gmail.com