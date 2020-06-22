2290 E Fremont Ave F

Amenities

ONE BLOCK from Streets at SouthGlenn! 2-bedroom, 1-bath air-conditioned unit ready to move in! Spacious master with walk-in closet and private sink & vanity. Second bedroom with French doors and walk-in closet. Newer countertops, paint, carpet, mirrors, plumbing and door hardware throughout! Easy-to-maintain wood floors flow through the open kitchen, dining area and living room with fireplace. Kitchen features breakfast bar, eating space, pantry and newer appliances including microwave, stove, dishwasher, sink and faucet. Washer and dryer included. Storage includes three bonus closets and attached storage unit. Walking distance to dining and entertainment at The Streets at SouthGlenn and area shopping centers. Easy access to major routes, Cherry Knolls Park, Rec Center, and local trails. Award-winning Littleton schools! Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, grounds maintenance, heat, sewer, snow removal, trash removal and water. Pet fee is additional $25/pet/month.

