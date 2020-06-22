All apartments in Centennial
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
2290 E Fremont Ave F
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2290 E Fremont Ave F

2290 East Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2290 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit F Available 03/01/19 2-Bed Condo w/ Pool, 1 Block from SouthGlenn - Property Id: 100212

ONE BLOCK from Streets at SouthGlenn! 2-bedroom, 1-bath air-conditioned unit ready to move in! Spacious master with walk-in closet and private sink & vanity. Second bedroom with French doors and walk-in closet. Newer countertops, paint, carpet, mirrors, plumbing and door hardware throughout! Easy-to-maintain wood floors flow through the open kitchen, dining area and living room with fireplace. Kitchen features breakfast bar, eating space, pantry and newer appliances including microwave, stove, dishwasher, sink and faucet. Washer and dryer included. Storage includes three bonus closets and attached storage unit. Walking distance to dining and entertainment at The Streets at SouthGlenn and area shopping centers. Easy access to major routes, Cherry Knolls Park, Rec Center, and local trails. Award-winning Littleton schools! Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, grounds maintenance, heat, sewer, snow removal, trash removal and water. Pet fee is additional $25/pet/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100212
Property Id 100212

(RLNE4706895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2290 E Fremont Ave F have any available units?
2290 E Fremont Ave F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 2290 E Fremont Ave F have?
Some of 2290 E Fremont Ave F's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2290 E Fremont Ave F currently offering any rent specials?
2290 E Fremont Ave F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2290 E Fremont Ave F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2290 E Fremont Ave F is pet friendly.
Does 2290 E Fremont Ave F offer parking?
No, 2290 E Fremont Ave F does not offer parking.
Does 2290 E Fremont Ave F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2290 E Fremont Ave F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2290 E Fremont Ave F have a pool?
Yes, 2290 E Fremont Ave F has a pool.
Does 2290 E Fremont Ave F have accessible units?
No, 2290 E Fremont Ave F does not have accessible units.
Does 2290 E Fremont Ave F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2290 E Fremont Ave F has units with dishwashers.
Does 2290 E Fremont Ave F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2290 E Fremont Ave F has units with air conditioning.
