All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 21472 East Crestridge Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
21472 East Crestridge Place
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

21472 East Crestridge Place

21472 East Crestridge Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21472 East Crestridge Place, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Attractive, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental on a quiet and peaceful Parkborough neighborhood in Centennial, CO.

The spacious and bright interior has a laminated floor, and carpet in the basement, carpeted stairs, big slider windows, sliding glass door, and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with lots of storage space, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Shower/tub combos, medicine cabinet, and vanity cabinets furnished its bathrooms. A hookup washer and dryer (in the basement) are also provided along with air conditioning and forced-air heating.

The exterior has a yard and patio (out from the basement). It comes with 2-car attached garage.

This is a pet-friendly home but only dogs are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited though.

Renter will be responsible for water (Cherry Creek Valley Authority), sewage, electricity (IREA), cable, and internet whereas the landlord will handle the trash and HOA fees.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Pioneer Park, Larkspur Park, Big Sandy Park, and Marina Park.

Bus lines:
139 Quincy Avenue - 0.1 mile
135 Smoky Hill Road - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5780258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21472 East Crestridge Place have any available units?
21472 East Crestridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 21472 East Crestridge Place have?
Some of 21472 East Crestridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21472 East Crestridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
21472 East Crestridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21472 East Crestridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 21472 East Crestridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 21472 East Crestridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 21472 East Crestridge Place offers parking.
Does 21472 East Crestridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21472 East Crestridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21472 East Crestridge Place have a pool?
No, 21472 East Crestridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 21472 East Crestridge Place have accessible units?
No, 21472 East Crestridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21472 East Crestridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21472 East Crestridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 21472 East Crestridge Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21472 East Crestridge Place has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs