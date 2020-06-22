21472 East Crestridge Place

Amenities

Attractive, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental on a quiet and peaceful Parkborough neighborhood in Centennial, CO.



The spacious and bright interior has a laminated floor, and carpet in the basement, carpeted stairs, big slider windows, sliding glass door, and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with lots of storage space, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Shower/tub combos, medicine cabinet, and vanity cabinets furnished its bathrooms. A hookup washer and dryer (in the basement) are also provided along with air conditioning and forced-air heating.



The exterior has a yard and patio (out from the basement). It comes with 2-car attached garage.



This is a pet-friendly home but only dogs are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited though.



Renter will be responsible for water (Cherry Creek Valley Authority), sewage, electricity (IREA), cable, and internet whereas the landlord will handle the trash and HOA fees.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Pioneer Park, Larkspur Park, Big Sandy Park, and Marina Park.



Bus lines:

139 Quincy Avenue - 0.1 mile

135 Smoky Hill Road - 0.6 mile



