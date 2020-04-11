20757 E Maplewood Lane

Amenities

Aurora home in Greenfield in Cherry Creek Schools!! - Live in this Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home w/ 3.5 Bathrooms. Located in the Greenfield neighborhood, this home is walking distance to the pool, tennis courts, parks, trails and open space that feeds into the best of Cherry Creek Schools. The home itself is a masterpiece: vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, 4 beds, 3.5 baths, formal dining room, plenty of natural light, arched entryways, 2 car garage tandem, main floor laundry with washer and dryer and also features a loft area upstairs. Fireplace in the family room with built in shelves.



Beautiful decorating throughout this amazing home. All this on a mature HUGE .32 acre LOT. Plenty of space to entertain and relax while enjoying a BBQ on the back Patio. This home features solar panels and insulated motorized blinds throughout result in lower heating/cooling bills. Xeriscape in the front lawn for lower watering bills. A smart and efficient property. The finished basement has a rec room, craft room, and plenty of storage. So much room in this home!



This is a must see!! Dogs under 50 pounds with Security Deposit. No cats allowed.

Community Pool, Tennis courts, Basketball courts, Playground.



Call Today for a showing!! 720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5051240)