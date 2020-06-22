All apartments in Centennial
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20425 East Lake Circle

20425 E Lake · No Longer Available
Location

20425 E Lake, Centennial, CO 80016
Greenfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
This charming executive rental on a corner lot in a gated community has been set up to meet the needs of the business traveler both inside and out. Prime location in Greenwood Village and the Denver Tech Center (DTC), it has easy access to the airport, downtown Denver, the mountains, a ton of restaurants and Park Meadows Mall. The light rail system is nearby if you want to go into Denver to enjoy the night life, catch a game, visit the Performing Arts Complex, or see whats going on at the Convention Center. This distinctive home is an easy walk/bike to trails into the Cherry Creek State Park, a scenic oasis offering a wide variety of water and land activities for outdoor enthusiasts. This 4,000-acre scenic oasis with modern campground is open year-round with trails galore. View birds and wildlife, recreate or relax with the majestic Rocky Mountains as a backdrop.

This contemporary and comfortable, fully furnished rental, greets you with an open floor plan, complete with all utilities, cable TV, & internet access. It has a completely accessorized, spacious kitchen, including gas range, then flows into the family room, accented by a gas fireplace and slider door access to your cozy outdoor deck. The main floor has gorgeous hardwood floors, 9 ft ceilings, and an over-sized laundry room with sink for your convenience. Upstairs the spacious master suite features king sized bed, a huge master bath with dual vanities, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. There are 2 additional large bedrooms upstairs, one with a king-sized bed, the other with a queen. Outside this home features a 2 car attached garage, a concrete tile roof and low maintenance stucco exterior. The neighborhood has a clubhouse, pool & tennis courts and sits in the award winning Cherry Creek School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20425 East Lake Circle have any available units?
20425 East Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 20425 East Lake Circle have?
Some of 20425 East Lake Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20425 East Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
20425 East Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20425 East Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 20425 East Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 20425 East Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 20425 East Lake Circle offers parking.
Does 20425 East Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20425 East Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20425 East Lake Circle have a pool?
Yes, 20425 East Lake Circle has a pool.
Does 20425 East Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 20425 East Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 20425 East Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 20425 East Lake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20425 East Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 20425 East Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
