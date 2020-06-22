20425 East Lake Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool garage internet access tennis court

This charming executive rental on a corner lot in a gated community has been set up to meet the needs of the business traveler both inside and out. Prime location in Greenwood Village and the Denver Tech Center (DTC), it has easy access to the airport, downtown Denver, the mountains, a ton of restaurants and Park Meadows Mall. The light rail system is nearby if you want to go into Denver to enjoy the night life, catch a game, visit the Performing Arts Complex, or see whats going on at the Convention Center. This distinctive home is an easy walk/bike to trails into the Cherry Creek State Park, a scenic oasis offering a wide variety of water and land activities for outdoor enthusiasts. This 4,000-acre scenic oasis with modern campground is open year-round with trails galore. View birds and wildlife, recreate or relax with the majestic Rocky Mountains as a backdrop.



This contemporary and comfortable, fully furnished rental, greets you with an open floor plan, complete with all utilities, cable TV, & internet access. It has a completely accessorized, spacious kitchen, including gas range, then flows into the family room, accented by a gas fireplace and slider door access to your cozy outdoor deck. The main floor has gorgeous hardwood floors, 9 ft ceilings, and an over-sized laundry room with sink for your convenience. Upstairs the spacious master suite features king sized bed, a huge master bath with dual vanities, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. There are 2 additional large bedrooms upstairs, one with a king-sized bed, the other with a queen. Outside this home features a 2 car attached garage, a concrete tile roof and low maintenance stucco exterior. The neighborhood has a clubhouse, pool & tennis courts and sits in the award winning Cherry Creek School District.