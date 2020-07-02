19799 East Stanford Ave.

Amenities

Property Amenities fire pit media room

Fully updated entire home - hardwood floors, granite counters, newer cabinets and stainless appliances.

- Large master bedroom with King Bed

- Large secondary bedroom with King Bed

- Large Jack-n-Jill bathroom

- Vaulted ceilings

- French doors.

- Large patio area.



Features In the Area:

Private, low traffic location. Three blocks from flourishing Olde Town - Denver Beer Company, Homegrown Tap & Dough, School House Kitchen, New Image Brewery, Harkins Theater, fun shopping, public library, splash pad, community events, near light rail station. Easy walk to commuter train to downtown Denver in minutes!



Our Guests Love Us:

Lila

July 2019

"We absolutely loved this property. It is a unique home with wonderful outdoor spaces. A few blocks from Old Town Arvada really made this place convenient to walk to restaurants, bars, ice cream shops, breweries, and cute shops. The beds are large and comfortable, and the outdoor patio makes it great to relax on evenings with friends. The fire pit option was also nice. Would love to stay here again"



Vicki

June 2019

"This house was perfect! Super clean! There is nothing more comforting than staying in a clean home! Its very cozy! The location is amazing, close to downtown Denver! Uber was cheap for a night out! And central enough to go explore all the mountains with out horrific traffic! We were super impressed with our stay! Would highly recommend! And the little patio was a huge plus! Downtown Arvada is a short block away!"