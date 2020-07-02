All apartments in Centennial
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:47 AM

19799 East Stanford Ave.

19799 East Stanford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19799 East Stanford Avenue, Centennial, CO 80015
Fox Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
media room
Fully updated entire home - hardwood floors, granite counters, newer cabinets and stainless appliances.
- Large master bedroom with King Bed
- Large secondary bedroom with King Bed
- Large Jack-n-Jill bathroom
- Vaulted ceilings
- French doors.
- Large patio area.

Features In the Area:
Private, low traffic location. Three blocks from flourishing Olde Town - Denver Beer Company, Homegrown Tap & Dough, School House Kitchen, New Image Brewery, Harkins Theater, fun shopping, public library, splash pad, community events, near light rail station. Easy walk to commuter train to downtown Denver in minutes!

Our Guests Love Us:
Lila
July 2019
&quot;We absolutely loved this property. It is a unique home with wonderful outdoor spaces. A few blocks from Old Town Arvada really made this place convenient to walk to restaurants, bars, ice cream shops, breweries, and cute shops. The beds are large and comfortable, and the outdoor patio makes it great to relax on evenings with friends. The fire pit option was also nice. Would love to stay here again&quot;

Vicki
June 2019
&quot;This house was perfect! Super clean! There is nothing more comforting than staying in a clean home! Its very cozy! The location is amazing, close to downtown Denver! Uber was cheap for a night out! And central enough to go explore all the mountains with out horrific traffic! We were super impressed with our stay! Would highly recommend! And the little patio was a huge plus! Downtown Arvada is a short block away!&quot;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19799 East Stanford Ave. have any available units?
19799 East Stanford Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 19799 East Stanford Ave. have?
Some of 19799 East Stanford Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19799 East Stanford Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
19799 East Stanford Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19799 East Stanford Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 19799 East Stanford Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 19799 East Stanford Ave. offer parking?
No, 19799 East Stanford Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 19799 East Stanford Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19799 East Stanford Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19799 East Stanford Ave. have a pool?
No, 19799 East Stanford Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 19799 East Stanford Ave. have accessible units?
No, 19799 East Stanford Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 19799 East Stanford Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19799 East Stanford Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19799 East Stanford Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 19799 East Stanford Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

