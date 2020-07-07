19352 East Tufts Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

View the Virtual Tour & Apply at vestra-pm.com



Brand new matching granite counter-tops in Kitchen, and all 3 bathrooms!



Brand New Appliances (Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave)!



Fresh Paint Throughout!



Brand new hardwood & carpet flooring throughout!



Brand new Redwood Deck!



3 car garage!



Big Backyard!



Secondary bedrooms connect to Jack'n'Jill Bathroom!



Cherry Creek School District!

View the Virtual Tour & Apply at vestra-pm.com



Brand new matching granite counter-tops in Kitchen, and all 3 bathrooms!



Brand New Appliances (Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave)!



Fresh Paint Throughout!



Brand new hardwood & carpet flooring throughout!



Brand new Redwood Deck!



3 car garage!



Big Backyard!



Secondary bedrooms connect to Jack'n'Jill Bathroom!



Cherry Creek School District!