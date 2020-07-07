19352 East Tufts Circle

Amenities
View the Virtual Tour & Apply at vestra-pm.com
Brand new matching granite counter-tops in Kitchen, and all 3 bathrooms!
Brand New Appliances (Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave)!
Fresh Paint Throughout!
Brand new hardwood & carpet flooring throughout!
Brand new Redwood Deck!
3 car garage!
Big Backyard!
Secondary bedrooms connect to Jack'n'Jill Bathroom!
Cherry Creek School District!
View the Virtual Tour & Apply at vestra-pm.com
Brand new matching granite counter-tops in Kitchen, and all 3 bathrooms!
Brand New Appliances (Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave)!
Fresh Paint Throughout!
Brand new hardwood & carpet flooring throughout!
Brand new Redwood Deck!
3 car garage!
Big Backyard!
Secondary bedrooms connect to Jack'n'Jill Bathroom!
Cherry Creek School District!