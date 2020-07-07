All apartments in Centennial
19352 East Tufts Circle

Location

19352 East Tufts Circle, Centennial, CO 80015
Fox Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
View the Virtual Tour & Apply at vestra-pm.com

Brand new matching granite counter-tops in Kitchen, and all 3 bathrooms!

Brand New Appliances (Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave)!

Fresh Paint Throughout!

Brand new hardwood & carpet flooring throughout!

Brand new Redwood Deck!

3 car garage!

Big Backyard!

Secondary bedrooms connect to Jack'n'Jill Bathroom!

Cherry Creek School District!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19352 East Tufts Circle have any available units?
19352 East Tufts Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 19352 East Tufts Circle have?
Some of 19352 East Tufts Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19352 East Tufts Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19352 East Tufts Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19352 East Tufts Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 19352 East Tufts Circle is pet friendly.
Does 19352 East Tufts Circle offer parking?
Yes, 19352 East Tufts Circle offers parking.
Does 19352 East Tufts Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19352 East Tufts Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19352 East Tufts Circle have a pool?
No, 19352 East Tufts Circle does not have a pool.
Does 19352 East Tufts Circle have accessible units?
No, 19352 East Tufts Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19352 East Tufts Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19352 East Tufts Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 19352 East Tufts Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19352 East Tufts Circle has units with air conditioning.

