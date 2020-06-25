All apartments in Centennial
18083 E Alamo Drive

18083 East Alamo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18083 East Alamo Drive, Centennial, CO 80015
Piney Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 2-story home with finished basement is conveniently located in the Hills At Piney Creek. You'll fall in love with this spacious home complete with a 3 car attached garage. Upon entry, you're greeted by vaulted ceilings with an abundance of natural light, formal living room, dining room, powder room and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Gleaming hardwood floors and newer interior paint throughout. Amazing family room features 18' ceilings, a tiled gas fireplace with mantel and built-ins. This open floor plan flows into the eat-in kitchen boasting granite counters with tile backsplash, island, pantry and stainless steel appliances including a double oven. Enjoy outdoor living at it's finest on an oversized deck with plenty of privacy overlooking the professionally landscaped backyard featuring a pond. The upper floor offers a spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and 5-piece bath. 3 additional bedrooms are located down the hall and share a full bathroom. The basement provides an additional 1223 sqft of living space, a bedroom and full bathroom. Community amenities include a swimming pool and playground. Award Winning Cherry Creek Schools! Parks, trails and open space within walking distance. Shopping, recreation center, food and entertainment very close. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park. Easy access to the tech center and downtown. You won't be disappointed! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18083 E Alamo Drive have any available units?
18083 E Alamo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 18083 E Alamo Drive have?
Some of 18083 E Alamo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18083 E Alamo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18083 E Alamo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18083 E Alamo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18083 E Alamo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18083 E Alamo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18083 E Alamo Drive offers parking.
Does 18083 E Alamo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18083 E Alamo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18083 E Alamo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18083 E Alamo Drive has a pool.
Does 18083 E Alamo Drive have accessible units?
No, 18083 E Alamo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18083 E Alamo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18083 E Alamo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18083 E Alamo Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18083 E Alamo Drive has units with air conditioning.
