18083 E Alamo Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 2-story home with finished basement is conveniently located in the Hills At Piney Creek. You'll fall in love with this spacious home complete with a 3 car attached garage. Upon entry, you're greeted by vaulted ceilings with an abundance of natural light, formal living room, dining room, powder room and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Gleaming hardwood floors and newer interior paint throughout. Amazing family room features 18' ceilings, a tiled gas fireplace with mantel and built-ins. This open floor plan flows into the eat-in kitchen boasting granite counters with tile backsplash, island, pantry and stainless steel appliances including a double oven. Enjoy outdoor living at it's finest on an oversized deck with plenty of privacy overlooking the professionally landscaped backyard featuring a pond. The upper floor offers a spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and 5-piece bath. 3 additional bedrooms are located down the hall and share a full bathroom. The basement provides an additional 1223 sqft of living space, a bedroom and full bathroom. Community amenities include a swimming pool and playground. Award Winning Cherry Creek Schools! Parks, trails and open space within walking distance. Shopping, recreation center, food and entertainment very close. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park. Easy access to the tech center and downtown. You won't be disappointed! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com