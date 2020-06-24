All apartments in Centennial
17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144

17144 East Kettle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17144 East Kettle Avenue, Centennial, CO 80016
Chenango

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
volleyball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
media room
volleyball court
This fully furnished 4,400 SF custom-built property is situated on 1/3 of an acre on a hilltop above the United States Air Force Academy surrounded by mature scrub oak and aspen trees; with 6 large Bedrooms; 4 Bathrooms; a luxurious gourmet kitchen, perfect for entertaining; two-story living room; downstairs family entertainment room with foosball table, TV area, game table, sitting area and wet bar; private front sitting room; custom dcor in every room; outdoor deck; two secluded outdoor sitting areas; room for outdoor volleyball and croquet; completely landscaped and perfect for enjoying the sunny Colorado afternoons and cool evenings.

This executive home is located near I-25, Voyager Parkway and Northgate Road in Colorado Springs, and is just five minutes from the Air Force Academy with easy access to I-25. This peaceful property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with views of the mountains and the Air Force Academy and has all the beauty Colorado has to offer--only 45 minutes from downtown Denver with unlimited restaurants, theater and outdoor activities. The Eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains is just 15 min away with hiking trails, 4X4 back roads and miles and miles of Colorados beautiful Rocky Mountains.

This home features a two-story entry with 20 foot tall windows in the living room overlooking the deck and private backyard. Large windows in every room create oneness with naturebringing the breathtaking scenery in.

The gourmet kitchen features two ovens and a gas cooktop stove; granite counters; cherry cabinets; dark wood floors; top-of-the-line kitchen appliances; and a breakfast area that seats eight. The adjoining living room with flat screen TV with cable connections opens onto to the deck area with gas grill. The dining area is an extension of the kitchen with seating for another eight. Cabinets are stocked with dishes, glasses and wine glasses for 24 guests. There is a private sitting room with sleeper sofa off the main entry foyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 have any available units?
17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 have?
Some of 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 currently offering any rent specials?
17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 pet-friendly?
No, 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 offer parking?
Yes, 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 offers parking.
Does 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 have a pool?
No, 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 does not have a pool.
Does 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 have accessible units?
No, 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 does not have accessible units.
Does 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144 does not have units with air conditioning.

