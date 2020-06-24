17144 Kettle Rock Court Unit: 17144

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking volleyball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill media room volleyball court

This fully furnished 4,400 SF custom-built property is situated on 1/3 of an acre on a hilltop above the United States Air Force Academy surrounded by mature scrub oak and aspen trees; with 6 large Bedrooms; 4 Bathrooms; a luxurious gourmet kitchen, perfect for entertaining; two-story living room; downstairs family entertainment room with foosball table, TV area, game table, sitting area and wet bar; private front sitting room; custom dcor in every room; outdoor deck; two secluded outdoor sitting areas; room for outdoor volleyball and croquet; completely landscaped and perfect for enjoying the sunny Colorado afternoons and cool evenings.



This executive home is located near I-25, Voyager Parkway and Northgate Road in Colorado Springs, and is just five minutes from the Air Force Academy with easy access to I-25. This peaceful property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with views of the mountains and the Air Force Academy and has all the beauty Colorado has to offer--only 45 minutes from downtown Denver with unlimited restaurants, theater and outdoor activities. The Eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains is just 15 min away with hiking trails, 4X4 back roads and miles and miles of Colorados beautiful Rocky Mountains.



This home features a two-story entry with 20 foot tall windows in the living room overlooking the deck and private backyard. Large windows in every room create oneness with naturebringing the breathtaking scenery in.



The gourmet kitchen features two ovens and a gas cooktop stove; granite counters; cherry cabinets; dark wood floors; top-of-the-line kitchen appliances; and a breakfast area that seats eight. The adjoining living room with flat screen TV with cable connections opens onto to the deck area with gas grill. The dining area is an extension of the kitchen with seating for another eight. Cabinets are stocked with dishes, glasses and wine glasses for 24 guests. There is a private sitting room with sleeper sofa off the main entry foyer.



The fa