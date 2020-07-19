16540 E Hialeah Drive

Amenities

THIS IS THE ONE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR - Secure this beautiful home!

TEXT OR CALL ERIKA 303.944.3398



Address: 16540 East Hialeah Dr. Centennial, CO 80017

Rent: $2,795



This is a gorgeous home with 4,3385 square foot and completely remodeled. The main level features gorgeous hardwood floors finished to perfection, and a classic brick fireplace. A nicely updated kitchen with granite countertops, new hardware & stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms, a spacious loft and master bedroom fit for a king! Large walk in closets for his and hers. Updated bathrooms throughout! New paint, carpet, lighting and doors. Double pane windows, new hot water heater. Fenced in back yard with plenty of privacy.



Nearby schools include Indian Ridge Elementary School, Options School and Smoky Hill High School. Near Big Sandy Park, Aurora South Soccer Complex and Aurora South Soccer Complex.



Deposit: $2,795

We require 3x the monthly rent in gross income, verification of gross income, no prior evictions, and no felonies, photo ID, and completed application.



Call or Text Erika @ 303.944.3398 or email erika.ojeda@realatlas.com for more information or to schedule a showing! Please mention 16540 East Hialeah Dr. Serious inquiries only please.



Applications are $35 per adult and are processed within 1-2 business days.

Thanks for your interest!



(RLNE4661181)