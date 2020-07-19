All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 16540 E Hialeah Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
16540 E Hialeah Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16540 E Hialeah Drive

16540 East Hialeah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

16540 East Hialeah Drive, Centennial, CO 80015
Piney Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
THIS IS THE ONE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR - Secure this beautiful home!
TEXT OR CALL ERIKA 303.944.3398

Address: 16540 East Hialeah Dr. Centennial, CO 80017
Rent: $2,795

This is a gorgeous home with 4,3385 square foot and completely remodeled. The main level features gorgeous hardwood floors finished to perfection, and a classic brick fireplace. A nicely updated kitchen with granite countertops, new hardware & stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms, a spacious loft and master bedroom fit for a king! Large walk in closets for his and hers. Updated bathrooms throughout! New paint, carpet, lighting and doors. Double pane windows, new hot water heater. Fenced in back yard with plenty of privacy.

Nearby schools include Indian Ridge Elementary School, Options School and Smoky Hill High School. Near Big Sandy Park, Aurora South Soccer Complex and Aurora South Soccer Complex.

Deposit: $2,795
Rent: $2,795

We require 3x the monthly rent in gross income, verification of gross income, no prior evictions, and no felonies, photo ID, and completed application.

Call or Text Erika @ 303.944.3398 or email erika.ojeda@realatlas.com for more information or to schedule a showing! Please mention 16540 East Hialeah Dr. Serious inquiries only please.

Applications are $35 per adult and are processed within 1-2 business days.
Thanks for your interest!

(RLNE4661181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16540 E Hialeah Drive have any available units?
16540 E Hialeah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 16540 E Hialeah Drive have?
Some of 16540 E Hialeah Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16540 E Hialeah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16540 E Hialeah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16540 E Hialeah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16540 E Hialeah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 16540 E Hialeah Drive offer parking?
No, 16540 E Hialeah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16540 E Hialeah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16540 E Hialeah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16540 E Hialeah Drive have a pool?
No, 16540 E Hialeah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16540 E Hialeah Drive have accessible units?
No, 16540 E Hialeah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16540 E Hialeah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16540 E Hialeah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16540 E Hialeah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16540 E Hialeah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with PoolsCentennial Dog Friendly Apartments
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs