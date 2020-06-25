14881 E Maplewood

Amenities

Available 04/01/19 LUXURY 7 bedroom 5 bath - Property Id: 107290



Prime cul-de-sac custom home located 1 house off Cherry Creek Res. Maple Cabinets, iron railings on staircase, custom lighting. Gas cook top, oak flooring, very large secondary bedrooms, upper loft with built in entertainment and bookshelves. Another en-suite bath & bedroom with vaulted ceilings finish this floor out with a bang. Saunter back downstairs & enjoy loads of light & an open floor plan ideal for modern living. The kitchen island & raised bar along with breakfast nook are perfect for everyday life. Formal dining area, private study, 2 living spaces & powder room ensure your daily needs are steps away! Head downstairs where you will find a fully finished basement with 2 conforming bedrooms, bathroom, large great room with large egress window & another spacious flex room! This amazing property won't last, schedule a private tour today!

