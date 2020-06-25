All apartments in Centennial
14881 E Maplewood

14881 East Maplewood Place · No Longer Available
Location

14881 East Maplewood Place, Centennial, CO 80016

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 LUXURY 7 bedroom 5 bath - Property Id: 107290

Prime cul-de-sac custom home located 1 house off Cherry Creek Res. Maple Cabinets, iron railings on staircase, custom lighting. Gas cook top, oak flooring, very large secondary bedrooms, upper loft with built in entertainment and bookshelves. Another en-suite bath & bedroom with vaulted ceilings finish this floor out with a bang. Saunter back downstairs & enjoy loads of light & an open floor plan ideal for modern living. The kitchen island & raised bar along with breakfast nook are perfect for everyday life. Formal dining area, private study, 2 living spaces & powder room ensure your daily needs are steps away! Head downstairs where you will find a fully finished basement with 2 conforming bedrooms, bathroom, large great room with large egress window & another spacious flex room! This amazing property won't last, schedule a private tour today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107290
Property Id 107290

(RLNE4778557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14881 E Maplewood have any available units?
14881 E Maplewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 14881 E Maplewood have?
Some of 14881 E Maplewood's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14881 E Maplewood currently offering any rent specials?
14881 E Maplewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14881 E Maplewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 14881 E Maplewood is pet friendly.
Does 14881 E Maplewood offer parking?
No, 14881 E Maplewood does not offer parking.
Does 14881 E Maplewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14881 E Maplewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14881 E Maplewood have a pool?
No, 14881 E Maplewood does not have a pool.
Does 14881 E Maplewood have accessible units?
No, 14881 E Maplewood does not have accessible units.
Does 14881 E Maplewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14881 E Maplewood has units with dishwashers.
Does 14881 E Maplewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 14881 E Maplewood does not have units with air conditioning.
