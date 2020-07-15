All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 820 Whispering Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
820 Whispering Oak Drive
Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:41 AM

820 Whispering Oak Drive

820 Whispering Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

820 Whispering Oak Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Scott Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This two story 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has 2115 finished square feet and an open 1249 square foot unfinished basement. The master bedroom and private master bath are located on the upper level. Two bedrooms that share a bathroom are also on the upper level.

An office (which could also be the 4th bedroom) is located on the main level. The kitchen has granite slab counters and maple floor. Two car garage.

Great location in family neighborhood. Minutes to schools, shopping, I-25 access and downtown Castle Rock. The Castle Rock recreation center is just up the street. Fenced yard, small dogs ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Whispering Oak Drive have any available units?
820 Whispering Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 820 Whispering Oak Drive have?
Some of 820 Whispering Oak Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Whispering Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
820 Whispering Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Whispering Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Whispering Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 820 Whispering Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 820 Whispering Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 820 Whispering Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Whispering Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Whispering Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 820 Whispering Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 820 Whispering Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 820 Whispering Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Whispering Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Whispering Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Whispering Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 820 Whispering Oak Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with BalconyCastle Rock Apartments with Parking
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs