820 Whispering Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This two story 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has 2115 finished square feet and an open 1249 square foot unfinished basement. The master bedroom and private master bath are located on the upper level. Two bedrooms that share a bathroom are also on the upper level.



An office (which could also be the 4th bedroom) is located on the main level. The kitchen has granite slab counters and maple floor. Two car garage.



Great location in family neighborhood. Minutes to schools, shopping, I-25 access and downtown Castle Rock. The Castle Rock recreation center is just up the street. Fenced yard, small dogs ok.