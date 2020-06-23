All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

754 Stony Mesa Pl

754 Stony Mesa Place · No Longer Available
Location

754 Stony Mesa Place, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
754 Stony Mesa Pl Available 04/06/20 2Bd/2Ba Ranch Townhome, 1,231 SqFt, 754 Stony Mesa Pl, Castle Rock - Available 4/6/2020! STUNNING Front Range views and recently renovated, this FABULOUS ranch-level townhouse in Latigo is newer paint throughout, new ceiling fans installed, newer carpeting, new 3" blinds, new water heater and many other upgrades make this home incredibly cozy. Two generously sized bedrooms and their respective bathrooms are separated by a gourmet kitchen and living/dining room combo. Kitchen comes complete with all stainless steel appliances, gas range, double oven, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher as well as full size washer and dryer! Relax by the fireplace or sit outside on the patio and watch the Colorado sunsets as you BBQ and entertain. Direct view of Castle Rock monument and Pikes Peak from the patio! Landscape maintenance provided as well as snow removal. Terrific access to I-25 and nearby is tons of shopping as well as Restaurant Row. Sorry, NO PETS allowed. Professionally Managed by Integrity Realty & Management, Inc. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit: $1,900
Application Fee: $50
Air Filter Fee Monthly: $10
Lease Administration Fee: $200

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3728475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 Stony Mesa Pl have any available units?
754 Stony Mesa Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 754 Stony Mesa Pl have?
Some of 754 Stony Mesa Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 Stony Mesa Pl currently offering any rent specials?
754 Stony Mesa Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 Stony Mesa Pl pet-friendly?
No, 754 Stony Mesa Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 754 Stony Mesa Pl offer parking?
Yes, 754 Stony Mesa Pl does offer parking.
Does 754 Stony Mesa Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 754 Stony Mesa Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 Stony Mesa Pl have a pool?
No, 754 Stony Mesa Pl does not have a pool.
Does 754 Stony Mesa Pl have accessible units?
No, 754 Stony Mesa Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 754 Stony Mesa Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 Stony Mesa Pl has units with dishwashers.
