Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

754 Stony Mesa Pl Available 04/06/20 2Bd/2Ba Ranch Townhome, 1,231 SqFt, 754 Stony Mesa Pl, Castle Rock - Available 4/6/2020! STUNNING Front Range views and recently renovated, this FABULOUS ranch-level townhouse in Latigo is newer paint throughout, new ceiling fans installed, newer carpeting, new 3" blinds, new water heater and many other upgrades make this home incredibly cozy. Two generously sized bedrooms and their respective bathrooms are separated by a gourmet kitchen and living/dining room combo. Kitchen comes complete with all stainless steel appliances, gas range, double oven, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher as well as full size washer and dryer! Relax by the fireplace or sit outside on the patio and watch the Colorado sunsets as you BBQ and entertain. Direct view of Castle Rock monument and Pikes Peak from the patio! Landscape maintenance provided as well as snow removal. Terrific access to I-25 and nearby is tons of shopping as well as Restaurant Row. Sorry, NO PETS allowed. Professionally Managed by Integrity Realty & Management, Inc. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit: $1,900

Application Fee: $50

Air Filter Fee Monthly: $10

Lease Administration Fee: $200



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3728475)