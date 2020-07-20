All apartments in Castle Rock
652 Sixth Street

652 Sixth Street · No Longer Available
Location

652 Sixth Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
652 Sixth Street Available 08/01/20 Unique 5 bed / 3.5 bath Ranch with Walkout Basement in Historic Castle Rock! - Unique 5 bed / 3.5 bath ranch style home with a finished walk out basement. Main level has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, kitchen, fantastic family room with vaulted ceilings, and a large deck right off the family room. The newly finished walkout basement has it's own new kitchen, 2 additional bedrooms, full bathroom, family room and washer and dryer.

Double garage is extra deep for workshop area. Xeriscaped with beautiful flowers in tiered front. Great privacy with the larger surrounding Evergreens. WALK to downtown Castle Rock with shopping, restaurants, and coffee shops.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3564340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

