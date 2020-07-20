Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

652 Sixth Street Available 08/01/20 Unique 5 bed / 3.5 bath Ranch with Walkout Basement in Historic Castle Rock! - Unique 5 bed / 3.5 bath ranch style home with a finished walk out basement. Main level has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, kitchen, fantastic family room with vaulted ceilings, and a large deck right off the family room. The newly finished walkout basement has it's own new kitchen, 2 additional bedrooms, full bathroom, family room and washer and dryer.



Double garage is extra deep for workshop area. Xeriscaped with beautiful flowers in tiered front. Great privacy with the larger surrounding Evergreens. WALK to downtown Castle Rock with shopping, restaurants, and coffee shops.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3564340)