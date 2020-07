Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful three bedroom, three bathroom townhome is in the Castlewood Ranch neighborhood. It is a corner lot with a nice large patio and fenced in back yard. It has a washer and dryer in the unit. Tenant pays gas and electric. Pets allowed. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. If you would like to see this property contact Rentals@Tedarla.com. See our other available rentals @ Www.TedarlaProperties.com