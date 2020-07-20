All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated July 5 2019 at 5:24 PM

623 Gilbert Street

623 Gilbert Street · No Longer Available
Location

623 Gilbert Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rustic 3 Bedroom, 1600 square foot home 1/2 mile from shops, restaurants and activities from the historic section of Castle Rock. Large nicely landscaped yard has great views of the famous Castle Rock landmark, "The Rock" and rolling mountain views in all directions. The home has hardwood floors and knotty oak accents throughout the bedrooms and an updated bath. The dual sided wood fireplace will warm both family and dining areas. One car garage attached and plenty of parking in the private driveway. Over 400 square feet of additional space in the basement is great for a recreational room or storage. Rustic all wood kitchen will leave you with the feeling of being in a cabin tucked in the woods. If you like being surrounded by nature but close to civilization, this home is for you.

Please no pets and non-smokers only.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Gilbert Street have any available units?
623 Gilbert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 623 Gilbert Street have?
Some of 623 Gilbert Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Gilbert Street currently offering any rent specials?
623 Gilbert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Gilbert Street pet-friendly?
No, 623 Gilbert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 623 Gilbert Street offer parking?
Yes, 623 Gilbert Street offers parking.
Does 623 Gilbert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Gilbert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Gilbert Street have a pool?
No, 623 Gilbert Street does not have a pool.
Does 623 Gilbert Street have accessible units?
No, 623 Gilbert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Gilbert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Gilbert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 Gilbert Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 Gilbert Street does not have units with air conditioning.
