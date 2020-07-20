623 Gilbert Street

Amenities

Rustic 3 Bedroom, 1600 square foot home 1/2 mile from shops, restaurants and activities from the historic section of Castle Rock. Large nicely landscaped yard has great views of the famous Castle Rock landmark, "The Rock" and rolling mountain views in all directions. The home has hardwood floors and knotty oak accents throughout the bedrooms and an updated bath. The dual sided wood fireplace will warm both family and dining areas. One car garage attached and plenty of parking in the private driveway. Over 400 square feet of additional space in the basement is great for a recreational room or storage. Rustic all wood kitchen will leave you with the feeling of being in a cabin tucked in the woods. If you like being surrounded by nature but close to civilization, this home is for you.



Please no pets and non-smokers only.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.