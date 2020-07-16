All apartments in Castle Rock
620 Front Street
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:21 PM

620 Front Street

620 Front Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 Front Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
2 Bedroom apartment in quiet 4 plex. Split entry makes this feel more like a townhome. Upper level contains the living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath/laundry combination. Small shared patio off the dining room.

Lower level houses two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Within walking distance to historic downtown Castle Rock with easy access to I-25. Park Meadows and RTD light rail is 15 minutes away. No pets please!

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Call 303-688-3702 to set a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Front Street have any available units?
620 Front Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 620 Front Street have?
Some of 620 Front Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Front Street currently offering any rent specials?
620 Front Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Front Street pet-friendly?
No, 620 Front Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 620 Front Street offer parking?
Yes, 620 Front Street offers parking.
Does 620 Front Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Front Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Front Street have a pool?
No, 620 Front Street does not have a pool.
Does 620 Front Street have accessible units?
No, 620 Front Street does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Front Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Front Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Front Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Front Street does not have units with air conditioning.
