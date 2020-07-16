620 Front Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

2 Bedroom apartment in quiet 4 plex. Split entry makes this feel more like a townhome. Upper level contains the living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath/laundry combination. Small shared patio off the dining room.



Lower level houses two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Within walking distance to historic downtown Castle Rock with easy access to I-25. Park Meadows and RTD light rail is 15 minutes away. No pets please!



This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Call 303-688-3702 to set a showing.