620 Front Street

Amenities
2 Bedroom apartment in quiet 4 plex. Split entry makes this feel more like a townhome. Upper level contains the living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath/laundry combination. Small shared patio off the dining room.
Lower level houses two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Within walking distance to historic downtown Castle Rock with easy access to I-25. Park Meadows and RTD light rail is 15 minutes away. No pets please!
This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Call 303-688-3702 to set a showing.