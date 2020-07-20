6135 Wescroft Avenue

Amenities
3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms with a two car garage are incorporated into this newer townhome. Main floor houses the living room, large kitchen with island, dining area, half bathroom and laundry with washer/dryer. Upstairs, there is a HUGE master bedroom with two walk-in closets, two more bedrooms and hall bath. Fenced backyard with flagstone patio, walking distance to both the middle and elementary schools. Easy acces to charming downtown Castle Rock, the famous Castle Rock Outlet Mall and I-25. Pets Ok with an additional refundable deposit.
This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set an appointment to see this property.