Castle Rock, CO
6135 Wescroft Avenue
Last updated April 26 2019 at 6:14 PM

6135 Wescroft Avenue

6135 Wescroft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6135 Wescroft Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms with a two car garage are incorporated into this newer townhome. Main floor houses the living room, large kitchen with island, dining area, half bathroom and laundry with washer/dryer. Upstairs, there is a HUGE master bedroom with two walk-in closets, two more bedrooms and hall bath. Fenced backyard with flagstone patio, walking distance to both the middle and elementary schools. Easy acces to charming downtown Castle Rock, the famous Castle Rock Outlet Mall and I-25. Pets Ok with an additional refundable deposit.

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set an appointment to see this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

