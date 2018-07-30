5984 Raleigh Cir

Amenities

Available for (A) Straight Rent or



(B) RENT TO OWN (2 Year Option to Buy)

$15,000 Initial Down Payment. This Down Credits the home price 100%. Credit Repair is Available via a 3rd Party Company.



Term: 2 Years

Monthly: $2495

Home Price: $429,900



DESCRIPTION:

Beautifully Maintained One-Owner Home in Desirable Castlewood Ranch Backs to a Greenbelt!



The Main Floor Offers a Welcoming Foyer which Leads to an Open Great Room Style Floor Plan with Charming Corner Fireplace! The Large Kitchen has a Gas Stove, Lots of Cabinetry with Pullout Shelves, a Pantry and a Breakfast Bar. The Formal Dining Area is Open to the Great Room for Easy Entertaining.



Convenient Main Floor Laundry with Ample Storage. The Upstairs Offers 3 Bedrooms Plus a Loft for an Office or Play Area; the Master Bedroom has a 5-Piece Bath and Large Walk-in Closet. New Roof, Windows & Exterior Paint in 2016, Smart Doorbell, Nest Thermostat and CO/Smoke Detectors, Whole House is Cat 5 Wired! Lots of Attached Shelves in the Garage for Additional Storage.



The Large Manicured Backyard has an Awesome Brick Patio, Sprinklers and Drip Lines! This is a Must See!



