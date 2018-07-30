All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 5984 Raleigh Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
5984 Raleigh Cir
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

5984 Raleigh Cir

5984 Raleigh Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5984 Raleigh Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available for (A) Straight Rent or

(B) RENT TO OWN (2 Year Option to Buy)
$15,000 Initial Down Payment. This Down Credits the home price 100%. Credit Repair is Available via a 3rd Party Company.

Term: 2 Years
Monthly: $2495
Home Price: $429,900

DESCRIPTION:
Beautifully Maintained One-Owner Home in Desirable Castlewood Ranch Backs to a Greenbelt!

The Main Floor Offers a Welcoming Foyer which Leads to an Open Great Room Style Floor Plan with Charming Corner Fireplace! The Large Kitchen has a Gas Stove, Lots of Cabinetry with Pullout Shelves, a Pantry and a Breakfast Bar. The Formal Dining Area is Open to the Great Room for Easy Entertaining.

Convenient Main Floor Laundry with Ample Storage. The Upstairs Offers 3 Bedrooms Plus a Loft for an Office or Play Area; the Master Bedroom has a 5-Piece Bath and Large Walk-in Closet. New Roof, Windows & Exterior Paint in 2016, Smart Doorbell, Nest Thermostat and CO/Smoke Detectors, Whole House is Cat 5 Wired! Lots of Attached Shelves in the Garage for Additional Storage.

The Large Manicured Backyard has an Awesome Brick Patio, Sprinklers and Drip Lines! This is a Must See!

(RLNE5698170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5984 Raleigh Cir have any available units?
5984 Raleigh Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5984 Raleigh Cir have?
Some of 5984 Raleigh Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, cats allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5984 Raleigh Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5984 Raleigh Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5984 Raleigh Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5984 Raleigh Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5984 Raleigh Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5984 Raleigh Cir offers parking.
Does 5984 Raleigh Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5984 Raleigh Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5984 Raleigh Cir have a pool?
No, 5984 Raleigh Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5984 Raleigh Cir have accessible units?
No, 5984 Raleigh Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5984 Raleigh Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 5984 Raleigh Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5984 Raleigh Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 5984 Raleigh Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs