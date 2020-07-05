All apartments in Castle Rock
Castle Rock, CO
517 Howe Street
517 Howe Street

517 Howe Street · No Longer Available
Location

517 Howe Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath home located in the family friendly neighborhood of Founders Village in Castle Rock.  This home has been nicely renovated to include ALL new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, paint and carpeting! Main floor master bedroom and main floor master bath, fenced back yard and attached two car garage.
Walking distance to the neighborhood pool, playgrounds, parks and schools, near Mitchell Creek Canyon Trailhead and only minutes from grocery, restaurants and highway access.  Available for move-in December 1st! 

Dogs and Cats ok!

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Howe Street have any available units?
517 Howe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 517 Howe Street have?
Some of 517 Howe Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Howe Street currently offering any rent specials?
517 Howe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Howe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Howe Street is pet friendly.
Does 517 Howe Street offer parking?
Yes, 517 Howe Street offers parking.
Does 517 Howe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Howe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Howe Street have a pool?
Yes, 517 Howe Street has a pool.
Does 517 Howe Street have accessible units?
No, 517 Howe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Howe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Howe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Howe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Howe Street does not have units with air conditioning.

