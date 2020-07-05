517 Howe Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath home located in the family friendly neighborhood of Founders Village in Castle Rock. This home has been nicely renovated to include ALL new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, paint and carpeting! Main floor master bedroom and main floor master bath, fenced back yard and attached two car garage.

Walking distance to the neighborhood pool, playgrounds, parks and schools, near Mitchell Creek Canyon Trailhead and only minutes from grocery, restaurants and highway access. Available for move-in December 1st!



Dogs and Cats ok!



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate, LLC