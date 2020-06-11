All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 5162 Summerville Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
5162 Summerville Circle
Last updated April 8 2020 at 2:25 AM

5162 Summerville Circle

5162 Summerville Circle · (720) 594-4224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
The Meadows
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5162 Summerville Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2708 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Castle Rock! This spacious home features an updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Main level Master that backs up to open space with mountain views. Also has an additional master bedroom, fully finished walk out basement. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.

Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5162 Summerville Circle have any available units?
5162 Summerville Circle has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 5162 Summerville Circle have?
Some of 5162 Summerville Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5162 Summerville Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5162 Summerville Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5162 Summerville Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5162 Summerville Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 5162 Summerville Circle offer parking?
No, 5162 Summerville Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5162 Summerville Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5162 Summerville Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5162 Summerville Circle have a pool?
No, 5162 Summerville Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5162 Summerville Circle have accessible units?
No, 5162 Summerville Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5162 Summerville Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5162 Summerville Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5162 Summerville Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity