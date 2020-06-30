All apartments in Castle Rock
5011 South Meadow Lark Drive

Location

5011 South Meadow Lark Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Located in The Meadows this beautiful home features stunning wood floors, vaulted front entry and a spacious backyard for entertaining. The second floor has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Great space for anyone looking for 2 living areas! Spend those cool winter nights inside by the cozy fireplace or enjoy those warm summer nights outside in your own large, private backyard! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive have any available units?
5011 South Meadow Lark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive have?
Some of 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5011 South Meadow Lark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive offer parking?
No, 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive have a pool?
No, 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive have accessible units?
No, 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5011 South Meadow Lark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

