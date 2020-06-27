Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

4 Bed/3.5 Bath, 2601 Sqft, Fin Bsmt - 4972 N Silverlace Dr - Available now! Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath home with finished walk-out basement. Include a 2-car garage, wood floors, gas fireplace, deck, formal living and dining rooms, family room, eat-in kitchen, 5-piece master bath, walk-in closets, washer, dryer, and sprinkler system. Kitchen features a side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, glass-top stove/oven, granite counters and tile backsplash. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,250

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



