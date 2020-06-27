All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

4972 N Silverlace Dr

4972 North Silverlace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4972 North Silverlace Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed/3.5 Bath, 2601 Sqft, Fin Bsmt - 4972 N Silverlace Dr - Available now! Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath home with finished walk-out basement. Include a 2-car garage, wood floors, gas fireplace, deck, formal living and dining rooms, family room, eat-in kitchen, 5-piece master bath, walk-in closets, washer, dryer, and sprinkler system. Kitchen features a side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, glass-top stove/oven, granite counters and tile backsplash. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,250
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2403535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4972 N Silverlace Dr have any available units?
4972 N Silverlace Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4972 N Silverlace Dr have?
Some of 4972 N Silverlace Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4972 N Silverlace Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4972 N Silverlace Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4972 N Silverlace Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4972 N Silverlace Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4972 N Silverlace Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4972 N Silverlace Dr offers parking.
Does 4972 N Silverlace Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4972 N Silverlace Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4972 N Silverlace Dr have a pool?
No, 4972 N Silverlace Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4972 N Silverlace Dr have accessible units?
No, 4972 N Silverlace Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4972 N Silverlace Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4972 N Silverlace Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4972 N Silverlace Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4972 N Silverlace Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
