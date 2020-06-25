All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:15 PM

4424 Lazy K Drive

4424 Lazy M Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4424 Lazy M Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 2 story home has over 2800 finished sq ft plus a nice sized unfinished basement for all your storage needs. Home will be available to occupy within 30 days of acceptable application. Main floor houses the formal living and dining rooms, large country kitchen with eating space. Kitchen includes gas stove, microwave, pantry and work station. Family room is located off the kitchen and includes built-in cabinets and gas fireplace. Additional rooms on this level include an office and half bathroom.

Upper level consists of a large loft area, 3 bedrooms and 2 full size bathrooms. The master suite includes a separate sitting area, walk-in closet and a 5 piece bathroom. Basement is unfinished and is approx. 810 sq ft. Great for storing all your extra stuff!

Extras include a large deck, 3 car garage, air conditioning and a professionally landscaped yard. Owners strongly prefer no pets. They might except 1 small dog with references.

Located in Metzler Ranch, this home is minutes from 1-25, all major shopping on the north end of Castle Rock including the famous Castle Rock Outlet Mall! This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call the office, 303-688-3702, to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Lazy K Drive have any available units?
4424 Lazy K Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4424 Lazy K Drive have?
Some of 4424 Lazy K Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Lazy K Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Lazy K Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Lazy K Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4424 Lazy K Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4424 Lazy K Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4424 Lazy K Drive offers parking.
Does 4424 Lazy K Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4424 Lazy K Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Lazy K Drive have a pool?
No, 4424 Lazy K Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4424 Lazy K Drive have accessible units?
No, 4424 Lazy K Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 Lazy K Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4424 Lazy K Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4424 Lazy K Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4424 Lazy K Drive has units with air conditioning.

