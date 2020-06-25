4424 Lazy K Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This 2 story home has over 2800 finished sq ft plus a nice sized unfinished basement for all your storage needs. Home will be available to occupy within 30 days of acceptable application. Main floor houses the formal living and dining rooms, large country kitchen with eating space. Kitchen includes gas stove, microwave, pantry and work station. Family room is located off the kitchen and includes built-in cabinets and gas fireplace. Additional rooms on this level include an office and half bathroom.



Upper level consists of a large loft area, 3 bedrooms and 2 full size bathrooms. The master suite includes a separate sitting area, walk-in closet and a 5 piece bathroom. Basement is unfinished and is approx. 810 sq ft. Great for storing all your extra stuff!



Extras include a large deck, 3 car garage, air conditioning and a professionally landscaped yard. Owners strongly prefer no pets. They might except 1 small dog with references.



Located in Metzler Ranch, this home is minutes from 1-25, all major shopping on the north end of Castle Rock including the famous Castle Rock Outlet Mall! This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call the office, 303-688-3702, to set your showing.