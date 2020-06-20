All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:35 AM

4248 N Meadows Dr

4248 North Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4248 North Meadows Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
Don't miss out on this beautiful home that will be available for lease
Don't miss out on this beautiful home that will be available for lease on November 1st of this year. This is a two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that was built in 2016. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. The home is located on a corner lot and features one of the larger yards in the neighborhood. The landscaping is beautiful and the furniture in the backyard including the fire pit, table, chairs, and grill will come with the home. As you walk in the front door there is a half bathroom on the right as well as a coat closet. You then enter the spacious living room that is wired for surround sound. That room connects with the beautiful kitchen equipped with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, as well as a granite island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 N Meadows Dr have any available units?
4248 N Meadows Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4248 N Meadows Dr have?
Some of 4248 N Meadows Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4248 N Meadows Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4248 N Meadows Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 N Meadows Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4248 N Meadows Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4248 N Meadows Dr offer parking?
No, 4248 N Meadows Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4248 N Meadows Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4248 N Meadows Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 N Meadows Dr have a pool?
No, 4248 N Meadows Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4248 N Meadows Dr have accessible units?
No, 4248 N Meadows Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 N Meadows Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4248 N Meadows Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4248 N Meadows Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4248 N Meadows Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
