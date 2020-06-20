4248 N Meadows Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit bbq/grill

Don't miss out on this beautiful home that will be available for lease

Don't miss out on this beautiful home that will be available for lease on November 1st of this year. This is a two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that was built in 2016. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. The home is located on a corner lot and features one of the larger yards in the neighborhood. The landscaping is beautiful and the furniture in the backyard including the fire pit, table, chairs, and grill will come with the home. As you walk in the front door there is a half bathroom on the right as well as a coat closet. You then enter the spacious living room that is wired for surround sound. That room connects with the beautiful kitchen equipped with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, as well as a granite island.