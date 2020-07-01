4114 Elegant St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Like-New, Easy Living in Three Bedroom Home in The Meadows! - Coming soon For Rent in Jan 2020!



Beautiful, contemporary, three bedroom, three bath single family home with fantastic location in Castle Rock. Home features upgrades throughout including granite, hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. Low-maintenance yard, a covered balcony, lower level patio, a front porch and a two-car attached garage. Easy access and within minutes to numerous amenities. Set in the desirable area of The Meadows, this home is minutes away from I-25, walking trails, open space, MAC recreation center, shopping, Castle Rock Outlet stores, dining, hospital, and schools. Option available to be furnished (call for details).



Features at a glance:

-Granite countertops

-Hardwood floors

-Carpet floors

-Two-car garage

-Central gas heat and a/c

-Deck

-Patio

-Gas fireplace

-Year built 2016

-Approximate square footage 2370



Appliances included:

-Microwave

-Stove

-Refrigerator

-Dishwasher

-Washer

-Dryer



Leasing information:

Contract type: 12-month lease

-Utilities paid by the owner: HOA

-Utilities paid by the tenants: Gas, Electric, Water, and all others



Appliances included:

-Refrigerator

-Stove

-Dishwasher

-Microwave



Pets:

-Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit

-$500 pet deposit required for each pet

-No aggressive breeds.



Nearby Schools in Castle Rock

-Meadow View

-Castle Rock

-Castle View



-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE5340370)