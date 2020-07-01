All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

4114 Elegant St

4114 Elegant Street · No Longer Available
Location

4114 Elegant Street, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Like-New, Easy Living in Three Bedroom Home in The Meadows! - Coming soon For Rent in Jan 2020!

Beautiful, contemporary, three bedroom, three bath single family home with fantastic location in Castle Rock. Home features upgrades throughout including granite, hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. Low-maintenance yard, a covered balcony, lower level patio, a front porch and a two-car attached garage. Easy access and within minutes to numerous amenities. Set in the desirable area of The Meadows, this home is minutes away from I-25, walking trails, open space, MAC recreation center, shopping, Castle Rock Outlet stores, dining, hospital, and schools. Option available to be furnished (call for details).

Features at a glance:
-Granite countertops
-Hardwood floors
-Carpet floors
-Two-car garage
-Central gas heat and a/c
-Deck
-Patio
-Gas fireplace
-Year built 2016
-Approximate square footage 2370

Appliances included:
-Microwave
-Stove
-Refrigerator
-Dishwasher
-Washer
-Dryer

Leasing information:
Contract type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: HOA
-Utilities paid by the tenants: Gas, Electric, Water, and all others

Pets:
-Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit
-$500 pet deposit required for each pet
-No aggressive breeds.

Nearby Schools in Castle Rock
-Meadow View
-Castle Rock
-Castle View

-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5340370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 Elegant St have any available units?
4114 Elegant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4114 Elegant St have?
Some of 4114 Elegant St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 Elegant St currently offering any rent specials?
4114 Elegant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 Elegant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4114 Elegant St is pet friendly.
Does 4114 Elegant St offer parking?
Yes, 4114 Elegant St offers parking.
Does 4114 Elegant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4114 Elegant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 Elegant St have a pool?
No, 4114 Elegant St does not have a pool.
Does 4114 Elegant St have accessible units?
No, 4114 Elegant St does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 Elegant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4114 Elegant St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4114 Elegant St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4114 Elegant St has units with air conditioning.

