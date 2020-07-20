4075 Lazy K Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tons of upgrades & designer touches! Hickory cabinets, hardwood flooring, custom paint. Plenty of space! 4 bedrooms plus large loft and finished basement too! Super clean and lots of light. Gorgeous finished basement with granite wet-bar, media area, and game room area. Absolutely stunning home with great views! Huge yard on corner lot. Awesome rear patio for enjoying evenings and entertaining. Big 3 car-garage too! Phenomenal location in Metzler close to everything. Award winning elementary school only a few blocks away.



Castle Rock is a prime location for individuals looking for both a rural/country residential setting and relatively easy access to major employment centers. The town is situated 30 miles south of downtown Denver, 17 miles from the Denver Technological Center (DTC) and 32 miles north of Colorado Springs. Castle Rock's close proximity to these urban centers, clean environment, natural beauty of the Colorado foothills and its accessibility to a wide range of recreational amenities make Castle Rock an attractive residential community.