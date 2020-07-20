All apartments in Castle Rock
Castle Rock, CO
4075 Lazy K Drive
4075 Lazy K Drive

4075 Lazy K Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4075 Lazy K Dr, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tons of upgrades & designer touches! Hickory cabinets, hardwood flooring, custom paint. Plenty of space! 4 bedrooms plus large loft and finished basement too! Super clean and lots of light. Gorgeous finished basement with granite wet-bar, media area, and game room area. Absolutely stunning home with great views! Huge yard on corner lot. Awesome rear patio for enjoying evenings and entertaining. Big 3 car-garage too! Phenomenal location in Metzler close to everything. Award winning elementary school only a few blocks away.

Castle Rock is a prime location for individuals looking for both a rural/country residential setting and relatively easy access to major employment centers. The town is situated 30 miles south of downtown Denver, 17 miles from the Denver Technological Center (DTC) and 32 miles north of Colorado Springs. Castle Rock's close proximity to these urban centers, clean environment, natural beauty of the Colorado foothills and its accessibility to a wide range of recreational amenities make Castle Rock an attractive residential community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4075 Lazy K Drive have any available units?
4075 Lazy K Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4075 Lazy K Drive have?
Some of 4075 Lazy K Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4075 Lazy K Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4075 Lazy K Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4075 Lazy K Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4075 Lazy K Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4075 Lazy K Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4075 Lazy K Drive offers parking.
Does 4075 Lazy K Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4075 Lazy K Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4075 Lazy K Drive have a pool?
No, 4075 Lazy K Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4075 Lazy K Drive have accessible units?
No, 4075 Lazy K Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4075 Lazy K Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4075 Lazy K Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4075 Lazy K Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4075 Lazy K Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
