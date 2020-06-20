4045 Sandia Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate Townhome in Morganâ??s Run at the Meadows Brand Conveniently located to Butterfield and Paintbrush parks, the Grange Community Center (Pool). Near Schools Douglas County School District and numerous shopping and restaurants. Easy access to I-25. New carpeting, engineered hardwood floors in the kitchen, half bath, study and all staircases! Other outstanding upgrades include newer stainless-steel GE Appliances, custom high-end light fixtures throughout, custom ironwork entry to study, custom multi plank wood wall in dining area, living room fireplace and new decorator paint! Upper level master bedroom features custom barn door to master bath and built in â??Closets by Designâ?? shelving in walk-in closet! Call us for a private showing.